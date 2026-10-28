Switzerland Considers Direct US Arms Deals After F-35 Procurement Problems
(MENAFN) Switzerland is considering purchasing military equipment directly from American defense manufacturers rather than going through the US government, following difficulties with its acquisition of F-35 fighter jets, the country’s defense procurement chief said Wednesday.
Urs Loher, head of the Federal Office for Defense Procurement (Armasuisse), told a Swiss newspaper that the experience had revealed shortcomings in the existing system for purchasing military equipment.
"That is one of the key lessons learnt from the F-35 purchase," he said.
Under the US Foreign Military Sales program, Switzerland acquires American defense equipment through Washington. This arrangement gives purchasing countries limited flexibility when challenging prices or seeking compensation for delivery delays.
Loher said direct agreements with manufacturers could provide greater room for negotiation, although such arrangements would still require authorization from US authorities.
He indicated that Switzerland might consider purchasing selected components of the Patriot air defense system directly from their producers. However, he ruled out this approach as a practical option for advanced fighter aircraft such as the F-35.
"As this is a system that has been tried and tested for years, selected components are certainly available directly from the manufacturer," said Loher.
The procurement review comes as Switzerland faces delays of between five and seven years in receiving its Patriot missile defense systems, with the United States giving priority to deliveries destined for Germany.
Switzerland has already paid more than 1 billion Swiss francs, equivalent to over $1.2 billion, in advance for the systems.
Loher said the country expects to recover at least some of the money, although no clear timeline has been established.
Swiss authorities have also examined an alternative air defense system, with the Federal Council expected to make the final decision on the way forward.
Urs Loher, head of the Federal Office for Defense Procurement (Armasuisse), told a Swiss newspaper that the experience had revealed shortcomings in the existing system for purchasing military equipment.
"That is one of the key lessons learnt from the F-35 purchase," he said.
Under the US Foreign Military Sales program, Switzerland acquires American defense equipment through Washington. This arrangement gives purchasing countries limited flexibility when challenging prices or seeking compensation for delivery delays.
Loher said direct agreements with manufacturers could provide greater room for negotiation, although such arrangements would still require authorization from US authorities.
He indicated that Switzerland might consider purchasing selected components of the Patriot air defense system directly from their producers. However, he ruled out this approach as a practical option for advanced fighter aircraft such as the F-35.
"As this is a system that has been tried and tested for years, selected components are certainly available directly from the manufacturer," said Loher.
The procurement review comes as Switzerland faces delays of between five and seven years in receiving its Patriot missile defense systems, with the United States giving priority to deliveries destined for Germany.
Switzerland has already paid more than 1 billion Swiss francs, equivalent to over $1.2 billion, in advance for the systems.
Loher said the country expects to recover at least some of the money, although no clear timeline has been established.
Swiss authorities have also examined an alternative air defense system, with the Federal Council expected to make the final decision on the way forward.
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