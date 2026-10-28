8 Dead in Cameroon Separatist Clash in Northwest Village
(MENAFN) Eight people, including four civilians, were killed in a deadly burst of violence in Cameroon’s conflict-ravaged Northwest region, a security source disclosed early Wednesday.
The bloodshed unfolded Tuesday in the village of Koshin, in the Menchum division, according to the source.
Suspected separatist fighters stormed the village and fired indiscriminately into a crowd of residents, killing four villagers, the source told a state-run news agency.
Government troops stationed nearby were alerted and engaged the gunmen as they tried to flee the scene. Four of the suspected fighters died in the ensuing firefight, the source said.
Local authorities have since sent additional troops into the area in an effort to restore peace and order.
The attack is the latest episode in a crisis that has gripped Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions since 2017, where separatists are fighting to carve out an independent state.
The bloodshed unfolded Tuesday in the village of Koshin, in the Menchum division, according to the source.
Suspected separatist fighters stormed the village and fired indiscriminately into a crowd of residents, killing four villagers, the source told a state-run news agency.
Government troops stationed nearby were alerted and engaged the gunmen as they tried to flee the scene. Four of the suspected fighters died in the ensuing firefight, the source said.
Local authorities have since sent additional troops into the area in an effort to restore peace and order.
The attack is the latest episode in a crisis that has gripped Cameroon’s English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions since 2017, where separatists are fighting to carve out an independent state.
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