Germany, Japan Explore Cooperation on Next-Generation Fighter Aircraft
(MENAFN) Germany and Japan will examine the possibility of jointly developing a next-generation fighter aircraft, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz confirmed on Wednesday, signaling plans to expand defense cooperation between the two countries.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, Merz said closer defense ties would help strengthen security and stability across Europe and the Indo-Pacific.
“We will strengthen our cooperation in the armaments sector through joint projects for innovative future defense capabilities,” Merz said. “In this context, we also intend to explore the possibility of collaboration in the development of combat aircraft. A mandate to examine this has been prepared.”
Merz did not provide further details about the proposed initiative. However, his remarks were widely viewed as indicating Germany’s interest in the Global Combat Air Program, a next-generation fighter development effort led by Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom.
The possibility comes as Germany faces uncertainty over its long-running Future Combat Air System project with France, which has encountered persistent difficulties and left Berlin considering alternative options for developing future combat aircraft.
Takaichi said the two governments had also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry and improve the resilience of critical mineral supply chains, according to reports.
“We agreed to further strengthen our strategic cooperation across a wide range of fields,” she said, adding that Germany and Japan remained committed to preserving the international order and supporting global stability.
The leaders also agreed to establish a high-level dialogue framework on artificial intelligence. In addition, they plan to encourage private-sector partnerships in advanced technologies, including nuclear fusion and hydrogen, Takaichi said.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo, Merz said closer defense ties would help strengthen security and stability across Europe and the Indo-Pacific.
“We will strengthen our cooperation in the armaments sector through joint projects for innovative future defense capabilities,” Merz said. “In this context, we also intend to explore the possibility of collaboration in the development of combat aircraft. A mandate to examine this has been prepared.”
Merz did not provide further details about the proposed initiative. However, his remarks were widely viewed as indicating Germany’s interest in the Global Combat Air Program, a next-generation fighter development effort led by Japan, Italy and the United Kingdom.
The possibility comes as Germany faces uncertainty over its long-running Future Combat Air System project with France, which has encountered persistent difficulties and left Berlin considering alternative options for developing future combat aircraft.
Takaichi said the two governments had also agreed to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry and improve the resilience of critical mineral supply chains, according to reports.
“We agreed to further strengthen our strategic cooperation across a wide range of fields,” she said, adding that Germany and Japan remained committed to preserving the international order and supporting global stability.
The leaders also agreed to establish a high-level dialogue framework on artificial intelligence. In addition, they plan to encourage private-sector partnerships in advanced technologies, including nuclear fusion and hydrogen, Takaichi said.
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