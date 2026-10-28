Cyclone Arnab Kills 3, Damages Dozens of Homes in India
(MENAFN) A powerful cyclone slammed into India’s eastern coast on Wednesday, killing at least three people and damaging dozens of houses amid heavy rain and fierce winds, authorities said.
Severe cyclonic storm Arnab came ashore early Wednesday in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, according to the national weather service, and its center has since pushed fully inland.
Andhra Pradesh has borne the brunt of the damage. Narendra Singh Bundela, a senior official with India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), told the media that three people have died there. Officials said two of the three deaths were caused by electrocution.
As the storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast, it left a trail of destruction, uprooting several trees and power poles and cutting electricity in multiple areas.
Authorities have deployed nearly 40 NDRF teams to regions along India’s east coast to manage the storm’s impact.
Severe cyclonic storm Arnab came ashore early Wednesday in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, according to the national weather service, and its center has since pushed fully inland.
Andhra Pradesh has borne the brunt of the damage. Narendra Singh Bundela, a senior official with India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), told the media that three people have died there. Officials said two of the three deaths were caused by electrocution.
As the storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast, it left a trail of destruction, uprooting several trees and power poles and cutting electricity in multiple areas.
Authorities have deployed nearly 40 NDRF teams to regions along India’s east coast to manage the storm’s impact.
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