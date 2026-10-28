Luxor Secures $16M From CMT Digital As AI Meets Bitcoin Mining

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Luxor Technology, a full-stack crypto compute firm, has raisedin a strategic funding round led by. The round also includes participation from, and additional angel investors, according to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph on Tuesday.

The company said it will use the capital to scale its agentic cloud platform, expand its AI hardware business, increase capacity for compute derivatives trading, and hire more staff. Luxor's strategy centers on applying its existing Bitcoin mining-oriented compute stack to the broader demand for AI and high-performance computing (HPC).

Luxor Technology raised $16 million in a strategic round led by CMT Digital. Proceeds are earmarked for scaling an agentic cloud platform, expanding AI hardware capabilities, and growing compute derivatives trading. Luxor positions the move as a response to tightening global chip supply chains, particularly for GPUs and AI infrastructure. The firm launched Luxor AI in September to extend its Bitcoin mining compute stack into AI and HPC.

Key takeawaysWhy Luxor's funding matters for the compute market

Luxor's pitch is built around a structural shift in how compute resources are sourced and deployed across crypto. In its announcement, the company argues that compute markets are converging-using the same miners, power sites, and capital that previously supported digital mining to now supply AI workloads.

That framing matters because it suggests Luxor is not treating AI as a side project. Instead, it is aiming to operationalize the infrastructure and market-making capabilities it already has in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem and repurpose them for AI computing demand.

“Compute markets are converging: the same miners, power sites and capital that served digital mining are now powering AI,” Luxor co-founder and CEO Nick Hansen said.

Scaling the agentic cloud and AI hardware push

According to Luxor, the funding will first support growth of its agentic cloud platform. Agentic cloud systems are designed to automate or orchestrate complex tasks across computing environments-an approach that aligns with the company's broader goal of managing compute supply and demand more efficiently.

At the same time, Luxor said it plans to expand its AI hardware business. The company has been sourcing GPUs and AI servers for the AI computing market, noting that global chip supply chains have become“increasingly hard to navigate.” For investors and builders in the AI space, that emphasis on procurement and infrastructure readiness is significant: access to hardware is often a bottleneck, and supply constraints can translate directly into delays or higher costs.

Luxor also highlighted that the raise will help scale existing AI infrastructure operations. That matters because it signals continuity between its current AI-related business lines and the new funding-rather than a pivot that would require rebuilding from scratch.

From Bitcoin mining stack to Luxor AI

Luxor has been expanding its offering beyond mining services. In September, it launched Luxor AI, a new business segment that extends the hardware, software, and compute trading stack Luxor developed for Bitcoin miners into the AI and high-performance computing market.

While the company did not provide additional technical details in the announcement, the step is notable because it formalizes a broader transition already visible in Luxor's activities: serving miners and later broadening into AI infrastructure. The strategic round's allocation-scaling both the cloud layer and the hardware layer-fits this narrative of building an integrated compute platform.

Luxor already serves Bitcoin miners including Canaan and TeraWulf, and it has been expanding its compute derivatives capabilities as part of its overall compute markets strategy. The funding plan includes additional growth in those trading services, suggesting Luxor wants to deepen its role in how compute exposure is priced and managed as workloads diversify.

A larger expansion track built on prior funding

This new round continues Luxor's funding trajectory over the past few years. In June 2021, Luxor raised $5 million in a Series A round led by NYDIG, a firm focused on institutional Bitcoin technology and financial services. Cointelegraph previously reported that round as supporting Luxor's expansion of North American BTC mining services.

Earlier seed investors, according to Tracxn data cited by Cointelegraph, included Celsius, Valour, and Bitnomial.

Compared with 2021's focus on mining services expansion, the new $16 million round highlights how Luxor's identity has broadened. The company is now explicitly targeting compute infrastructure for AI, positioning its mining roots as an advantage in sourcing power, hardware, and capital across a more general compute economy.

What to watch next

For market participants, the key question is whether Luxor can translate its mining-era infrastructure and trading experience into repeatable, scalable AI compute operations-especially as hardware availability remains constrained. Readers should watch for concrete progress on the growth of Luxor AI, the scaling of its agentic cloud platform, and how its compute derivatives business evolves as AI workloads increasingly compete for the same hardware and power resources.

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