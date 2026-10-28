Cyclone Arnab: Several Flights Cancelled, Trains Suspended Between October 28 And November 4 Full List Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Cyclone Arnab, which made landfall early on Wednesday, has disrupted normal life in Odisha and other southern districts, with the Railways cancelling at least 22 passenger train services between October 28 and November 4, news agency ANI reported. Flight operations along the coast have also been affected.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said the severe cyclonic storm weakened after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. However, it triggered heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in southern Odisha.

Here's a list of trains that have been cancelled or have changed their routes in the wake of Cyclone Arnab.

Quick answers to key questions

.4 QUESTIONS1Which train services were cancelled because of Cyclone Arnab?⌵

At least 22 passenger train services were cancelled between October 28 and November 4. Some services were also partially cancelled, rescheduled or rerouted.

2Which flights were cancelled during Cyclone Arnab?⌵

A nine-seater Bhubaneswar–Jeypore–Visakhapatnam flight was cancelled. IndiGo also cancelled two departures from Kolkata to Vijayawada and Jharsuguda, along with listed arrivals from Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Jharsuguda.

3Why were flights and trains disrupted by Cyclone Arnab?⌵

The cyclone brought heavy rain and strong winds that affected coastal areas and travel operations. Flights from Chennai and Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar also took an alternative route to avoid affected airspace around Visakhapatnam.

4How can passengers check train updates during Cyclone Arnab?⌵

Passengers were advised to check the latest updates on the National Train Inquiry System (NTES) or the Railways website before planning their journey.

The Railway Department said that passengers are advised to check these updates while planning their journey and can get the latest information on the National Train Inquiry System (NTES) or Railways website.

Prasanna Pradhan, director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar, told news agency PTI that flight operations were largely normal. However, a nine-seater flight operating on the Bhubaneswar–Jeypore–Visakhapatnam route was cancelled on Wednesday due to the cyclone.

Flights from Chennai and Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar are taking an alternative route via Raipur to avoid the affected airspace around Visakhapatnam, Pradhan said.

| Odisha, Andhra on alert as Cyclone Arnab to make landfall on Oct 28

In Kolkata, two IndiGo departures were also cancelled, disrupting connectivity with coastal destinations. The cancelled arrivals included flight 6E7434 from Bhubaneswar, scheduled to land at 5.10 pm, flight 6E0617 from Vijayawada, due at 7.30 pm, and flight 6E7466 from Jharsuguda, scheduled to arrive at 8.30 pm.

On the departure side, IndiGo flight 6E0616 to Vijayawada, scheduled to leave Kolkata at 3.45 pm, and flight 6E7465 to Jharsuguda, due to depart at 5.40 pm, were cancelled.

Cyclone Arnab leaves three dead, damages houses in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Arnab has caused widespread devastation in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, leaving three people dead. High-velocity winds uprooted trees and damaged several vehicles and houses.

Heavy rain and strong winds damaged at least 180 houses, uprooted 220 trees and disrupted power supply in several areas, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, providing an update on the situation.

| Cyclone Arnab: Andhra evacuates 89,000 people as state prepares for landfall Two of the deaths were caused by a falling tree and electrocution.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of West Bengal until October 31. Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and Purulia are likely to witness heavy rainfall until Friday morning.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy rainfall until Saturday morning under the influence of the weather system, the IMD said.