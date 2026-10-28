CDSCO Drug Alert: Himachal Pulls 92 Substandard Batches, Halts 96 Pharma Units

The alert follows the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) September 2026 report, which flagged 330 drug samples nationwide as sub-standard. Of these, 92 originated from Himachal Pradesh manufacturers.

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