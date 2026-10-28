Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
CDSCO Drug Alert: Himachal Pulls 92 Substandard Batches, Halts 96 Pharma Units

CDSCO Drug Alert: Himachal Pulls 92 Substandard Batches, Halts 96 Pharma Units


Date: 2026-10-28 08:19:07

(MENAFN- Live Mint) New Delhi: The Himachal Pradesh Drugs Control Administration has asked patients and the public to stop using specific batches of medicines declared 'not of standard quality' (NSQ) by the central drug regulator, according to the two senior government officials familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.

The alert follows the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation's (CDSCO) September 2026 report, which flagged 330 drug samples nationwide as sub-standard. Of these, 92 originated from Himachal Pradesh manufacturers.

MENAFN28102026007365015876ID1111878745


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search