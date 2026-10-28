Beyond ONE KSA Named Best MVNO In The Middle East At The Telecom Review Excellence Awards

Beyond ONE KSA has been named Best MVNO in the Middle East at the Telecom Review Excellence Awards. Led by CEO Yaarob Alsayegh, Beyond ONE KSA is the Saudi Arabian operating company of digital services group Beyond ONE. The award was presented on October 21, 2026 at The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, where Hani ElKukhun, Acting Group CEO, and Remo Schmid, Chairman, accepted it on behalf of the Beyond ONE KSA team.

The award recognizes a period of strong, profitable growth for the business. Beyond ONE KSA is today the largest MVNO in Saudi Arabia, with close to half of the Kingdom's MVNO market and roughly a tenth of the total mobile market. It is also the fastest growing MVNO in the Kingdom, ranked first for base growth.

Since 2023, its active customer base has grown by more than a third.. Together, these results reflect growth that creates lasting value for customers and for the business.

Behind that growth is a clear idea: serve each community in the way that suits it best. Virgin Mobile offers Saudi customers premium, digital first plans. Friendi Mobile is built for the Kingdom's expatriate community, with fair prices and international connectivity at its heart. Two brands, two communities, one shared platform.

The same focus on people has shaped how the company innovates. In 2025, Beyond ONE introduced Virgin Mobile Switch Postpaid, Saudi Arabia's first pay as you use postpaid plan, giving customers the ease of postpaid while paying only for the data they use. In 2026, it launched Virgin Mobile Aman Plans, the Kingdom's first network level child protection service, created in response to parents' concerns about their children's digital lives.

Over the same period, Beyond ONE KSA has grown into a wider range of everyday services. Home Broadband with Virgin Mobile Vnet now connects households and Friendi Pay brings mobile financial services to the expatriate community, supporting financial inclusion in line with Vision 2030.

Yaarob Alsayegh, CEO, Beyond ONE KSA, said:“Being named Best MVNO in the Middle East is a proud moment for every one of us in Saudi Arabia. Everything we build starts with listening to our customers and the communities we serve. That is why we have grown from mobile into home broadband and mobile financial services, so our customers have one partner for how they connect, live and pay. This award belongs to our customers as much as our team, and it gives us even more energy for what we will build next in the Kingdom.”

Earlier in the day, Hani ElKukhun joined fellow industry leaders on the Telecom Leaders' Panel at Telecom Review Summit 2026.

Looking ahead, Beyond ONE KSA will build on this foundation by growing its services for households, families and the expatriate community, with one goal in mind: making everyday connectivity simpler and fairer for customers across the Kingdom.







Tags#Beyond ONE #Vision 2030