BNP Paribas Announces €1.3 Billion Share Buyback After Stronger Quarterly Earnings

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)BNP Paribas reported stronger than expected third quarter earnings and announced a €1.3 billion share buyback programme scheduled to begin in November. The French banking group benefited from higher income in investment banking and continued growth across parts of its corporate and institutional banking business.

Profit growth exceeds forecasts

BNP Paribas recorded net income of €3.46 billion, an increase of approximately 14% from the same period a year earlier. The result exceeded the average analyst forecast of €3.23 billion. Revenue rose to €13.76 billion, also slightly above expectations.

Equity trading and prime services were significant contributors to the result. Revenue from these activities increased 50% year over year for a second consecutive quarter, reflecting stronger activity in the bank's institutional markets business.

The corporate and institutional banking division recorded a 17% increase in overall sales. Retail banking income also rose 4%, supported in part by higher interest rates.

Capital strength supports shareholder returns

The bank said it would launch its €1.3 billion share buyback in November after meeting a key Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio target ahead of schedule. This ratio measures a bank's core capital relative to its risk weighted assets and is closely watched by regulators and investors.

A buyback reduces the number of shares outstanding when repurchased shares are cancelled or held in treasury. It can return capital to shareholders, although its broader value depends on the purchase price, capital requirements and the bank's future earnings.

BNP Paribas also addressed concerns about rising eurozone government bond yields. The bank reported approximately €19 billion in French sovereign bond exposure at the end of September and said France represented less than 10% of its pretax income in the previous year.

Investor attention turns to sustainability

The results arrive as European lenders face questions about whether strong profits can continue amid changing interest rates, government borrowing costs and uneven market activity.

Investors will be watching the bank's capital position, investment banking performance and ability to maintain earnings momentum. The planned buyback offers a clear signal about capital allocation, but future results will determine how sustainable that approach proves to be.