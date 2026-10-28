Iranian Ambassador Calls For Coordinated International Crime Prevention
The ambassador emphasized the significant importance of the meeting.
"This meeting, held within the framework of the OIC, conveys the message that it's essential for Islamic countries to cooperate in the fight against corruption and international crime," he noted.
Demirchilou remarked that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in this sphere are ongoing, and that cooperation exists between the relevant agencies.
"Combating crime is not merely about taking action after a crime has been committed. More importantly, it involves working together to prevent criminals from embarking on a life of crime or continuing their criminal activities. In this regard, both bilateral and multilateral cooperation are beneficial. It is gratifying that we are cooperating at both levels," the ambassador added.
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