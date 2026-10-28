Itonic Holdings Ltd Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, China, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTonic Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: ITOC) (the“Company”), a healthcare company focused on digital medical technologies, today announced that it has received a written notice dated October 20, 2026 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Nasdaq determined that the closing bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares was at least US$1.00 per share for ten consecutive business days, from October 6, 2026 through October 19, 2026. Accordingly, Nasdaq confirmed that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and that the matter is now closed.

As previously disclosed, Nasdaq notified the Company of its minimum bid price deficiency on October 20, 2025. On April 21, 2026, Nasdaq granted the Company an additional 180-calendar-day period, until October 19, 2026, to regain compliance. The Company's Class A ordinary shares began trading on a post-consolidation basis on October 6, 2026 following a 16-for-1 share consolidation.

About iTonic Holdings Ltd

iTonic Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: ITOC) develops digital technologies for healthcare. Its strategy includes investments and partnerships in artificial intelligence, automation and data platforms for medical applications. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning the Company's strategy and development plans. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including market conditions, the Company's financial and operating performance, and the risks discussed in its latest annual report on Form 20-F and other SEC filings. These statements speak only as of this release's date. The Company assumes no obligation to revise them except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

iTonic Holdings Ltd

Investor Relations

Email: ...

LLYC

Jackson Lin

Phone: +1-646-717-4593

Email: ...al