Generative Pulse: Earned Media Still Drives More Than 84% Of AI Citations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fourth What is AI Reading? Report Finds Journalism's Share of Citations Fall to 22%, Led by ChatGPT, as Owned, Government and Encyclopedic Sources Gain Ground



About 99% of links cited by AI come from non-paid sources, and more than 84% come from earned and third-party sources brands don't own or pay for

Paid and advertorial content remains at just 0.3% of AI citations, unchanged since May 2026

Journalism's share of AI citations fell from 27% to 22%, the biggest significant shift across four editions of the study

ChatGPT drove most of the journalism decline: journalism dropped from 28.1% of its citations in January to 22% in September

Owned media rose from 13.7% to 15.2%, while government, encyclopedic and academic sources also gained Only 212 domains were cited by all four major AI providers, a sign that ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity are drawing from very different corners of the internet

Miami and New York, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muck Rack and Generative Pulse, today released the October 2026 edition of What Is AI Reading?, the fourth installment of the ongoing study of how generative AI systems cite sources. The latest edition shows that AI's sources are changing but paid and advertorial content still accounts for just 0.3% of citations, the same as in May, and about 99% of cited links come from non-paid sources.

The findings are drawn from Muck Rack's Generative Pulse data, covering more than 40 million AI responses and 207 million citations in 2026, along with a fresh September collection of 1,020 prompts run across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity.

Earned and Third-Party Sources Still Dominate, but the Mix Is Shifting

More than 84% of AI citations still come from earned and third-party sources, including journalism, Wikipedia and other encyclopedic sites, government and NGO sources, academic research and third-party corporate content. That share has ranged from 82% to 89% across all four editions.

The makeup of that category changed. Journalism fell from 27% of citations in May to 22%, after holding at 25% to 27% since July 2025. Most of that share moved to other third-party sources: government and NGO sites rose from 8.6% to 9.6%, aggregators and encyclopedic sources from 17.4% to 18.3%, academic research from 4.0% to 4.4%, and third-party corporate content from 24% to 25.1%.

ChatGPT Led the Shift Away From News

Journalism fell from 28.1% of ChatGPT's citations in January to 22% in September, with sharp drops in the spring and July. Several major publishers dropped to near zero in ChatGPT citations, even though most still allowed OpenAI's search crawler and other AI providers continued to cite them. By comparison, Claude's journalism share held at around 28% to 24%, and Gemini's declined gradually from 27.6% to 23.6%.

"AI's sources are changing, but communicators are still the ones best positioned to lead on GEO because the work of earning credibility with third parties is exactly what AI rewards," said Greg Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. "Journalism is what gives information its credibility, and that's true whether a person or an AI is reading it. We want to see more journalism in AI answers, not less, and we'll keep tracking this in every edition."

Owned Content Matters, but Third-Party Validation Matters Most

Owned media rose from 13.7% to 15.2% of citations. Product pages and practical guides are frequently cited for product and how-to questions, but brands can't control their AI visibility through their own websites alone.

Other findings for communicators:



One answer isn't a measurement. When the same prompt was run twice in one day, ChatGPT repeated just 41% of its cited domains and Gemini 45%, compared with 94% for Perplexity.

Crawler access matters. 81% of major publishers blocking Claude's search crawler received almost no Claude citations, compared with 12% of those allowing the crawler. Editorial beats pay-to-play. In ChatGPT's Forbes citations, editorial content outperformed the pay-to-play Councils program by about 1.7 to 1.

About What Is AI Reading?

What Is AI Reading? is published by Muck Rack's Generative Pulse team and examines how generative AI systems cite sources in response to realistic prompts. The October 2026 edition draws on Generative Pulse data from January through September 2026 and a September collection of 1,020 unbranded consumer prompts run across ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity. Because generative AI systems evolve quickly, citation behavior may shift as models are updated or retrained. The full report and methodology are available at generativepulse.ai/report.

About Generative Pulse

Generative Pulse helps PR and communications teams understand and influence how AI platforms describe their brands. Built around the concept of Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), it shows where brands appear in AI-generated responses, which journalists and outlets shape those answers, and how visibility compares to competitors across major large language models. Generative Pulse is integrated into Muck Rack's platform and combines AI insights with journalist data and workflow tools.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack is the AI communications platform where trusted data, human expertise, and embedded intelligence come together to drive clarity, speed and impact. Thousands of companies turn to Muck Rack to make sense of the media conversation around them and understand how their brand shows up in the news and in AI-generated answers. Muck Rack combines global media monitoring, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) insights, social listening, trusted media data, AI automation, and analyst advisory to help organizations manage reputation, act quickly, and prove their impact across the PR workflow. Thousands of journalists also use Muck Rack's free tools to showcase their work and analyze the news. Learn more at muckrack.com.



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