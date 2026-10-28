Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP Recognized In 2027 Chambers USA New York Spotlight Guide For Securities Transactions And Securities Litigation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (“”) announced today that it has been recognized in the 2027 Chambers USA New York Spotlight Guide for its outstanding work in two practice area categories: (1) Securities (for its work in securities transactions); and (2) Litigation: Securities (for its work in securities litigation).

The guide, published by leading legal market research firm Chambers and Partners, highlights mid-size and boutique firms that are prominent in their respective markets and well known for their capabilities in specified practice areas.

The 2027 guide marks the third consecutive year that SRFC has been recognized in the Securities category and the second consecutive year that the firm has been recognized in the Litigation: Securities category.

“Being recognized by Chambers and Partners for a third straight year reflects the dedication and skill our team brings to every client engagement,” said Ross Carmel, named partner at SRFC.“Our securities transactions practice continues to grow in prominence, and we are proud that our work keeps earning this kind of recognition.”

“When clients face securities disputes, they need seasoned advocates who can handle complex, high-stakes matters with skill and judgment. That is exactly what our litigation team delivers,” said Marc Ross, founding partner at SRFC.“We are honored that Chambers and Partners has recognized our securities litigation practice for the second consecutive year in its 2027 New York Spotlight Guide.”

“Recognition like this belongs to our attorneys and staff, whose hard work and commitment to our clients' success set our firm apart,” said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner at SRFC.“As we head into 2027, we look forward to building on this momentum and continuing to raise our profile across the industry.”

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

SRFC is a nationally recognized law firm of approximately 70 attorneys with corporate, securities, litigation, trusts and estates and tax practices, serving clients from all over the world. Our mission is to solve our clients' most complicated legal problems and achieve their business goals in an expeditious, commercial and innovative manner.

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