Busright Combines School Vehicle Visibility, Engine Diagnostics And Safety Analytics With Launch Of Telematics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Student Transportation Technology Pioneer Advances Safer, More Informed Scholastic Transit with Data-driven Insights

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BusRight, the leading all-in-one student transportation technology solution, today announced the launch of BusRight Telematics, a major expansion of its innovative platform. Telematics adds always-on vehicle visibility, engine diagnostics and school bus safety data to help districts better understand and manage their fleets. Developed specifically for K-12 transportation, Telematics extends technology access across yellow buses, activity shuttles, multiuse vans, maintenance trucks and other district vehicles, merging data with routes, fleet records and a variety of reports. The first BusRight Telematics customers will go live on November 1.

“School transportation teams shouldn't have to piece together information from multiple systems in order to recognize what's happening across their vehicle pool,” said Keith Corso, co-founder and CEO of BusRight.“Telematics expands what districts can see and understand across their fleets, combining location, diagnostics and safety information in one seamless platform, which gives scholastic transit leaders readily available data to harness for better decisions about their operations and the students they serve.”

Many school districts have their vehicle information spread across multiple systems, requiring staff to toggle inefficiently between several platforms for routing, location, diagnostics and maintenance. BusRight applies telematics technology commonly used in logistics to the specific needs of school transportation, capturing school bus safety data such as stop-arm deployment, door activity and warning light signals. BusRight Telematics connects directly to buses and other vehicles and brings operational, diagnostic and school bus safety data into a single system. Superintendents and other district leaders can gain greater visibility into operations, while transportation directors and dispatchers can access information alongside routes and fleet records. Districts can also track non-yellow vehicles, including vans, activity buses and maintenance trucks, without having to tap another system or use a separate login. The value of BusRight Telematics is straightforward: one vendor, one contract and one place to manage critical vehicle data.

On school buses, Telematics captures stop-arm deployment, door activity, red and amber warning lights and turn signals, all tied to vehicle location and time. District staff can use the information to verify stops, respond to parents with greater context and better understand incidents, while maintenance staff can access vehicle health information, including engine diagnostic codes, mileage and other safety-related details.

Following a comprehensive period of rigorous development and testing with school districts, BusRight incorporated feedback from transportation leaders to shape Telematics around the vehicle data they need most. The thorough R&D activities gave way to the first group of founding Telematics customers going live in early November. Districts can sign up for Telematics regardless of fleet size, whether they are a current BusRight customer or new to the platform. New districts can typically go from order to operational in approximately six weeks, giving them a fast path to bringing Telematics into their practices.

For more information about BusRight Telematics, visit . For more information about BusRight and its student transportation technology platform, visit .







BusRight Telematics Gives School Districts Real-Time, Single-Platform Information about

Vehicle Location, Safety Activity and Fleet Health

About BusRight

BusRight was founded on the belief that education creates freedom, and every student deserves safe, reliable access to learning opportunities. In partnership with school districts and transportation teams across the country, BusRight reimagines student transportation as critical to student success. Through a pioneering all-in-one transportation technology platform, BusRight helps schools operate safer and more efficient transportation systems, advancing the future of scholastics and ensuring transportation is never a barrier to education. Learn more at

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: BusRight Media Contact: Selena Lane Powerhouse+Co....