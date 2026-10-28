Advisor360° Strengthens Leadership Team With Two Key Executive Appointments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New leaders bolster company's focus on AI innovation, enterprise technology and customer success as Advisor360° executes its next phase of growth

NEEDHAM, Mass., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisor360°TM, the Autonomous Financial PlatformTM for advisors, today announced two senior leadership appointments that further strengthen the company's ability to execute on its strategic vision and capitalize on new opportunities across wealth management technology.

Hrishi Dixit has joined Advisor360° as Chief Technology Officer, Agentic Innovation, and Russ Hughey as Vice President, Customer Success. Together, the appointments add deep experience across technology, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, security and client relationships as Advisor360° continues to invest in the capabilities that will drive its next phase of growth.

“These appointments reflect where we are taking Advisor360° and the capabilities we believe will matter most as wealth management enters a new era of technology and innovation,” said Milind Mehere, Chief Executive Officer of Advisor360°.“Hrishi and Russ bring experience building technology businesses, modernizing platforms and working directly with financial institutions and advisors. They strengthen an already experienced leadership team and will play important roles as we execute our strategy and build for the opportunities ahead.”

Dixit is a technology entrepreneur and engineering leader with more than 30 years of experience building and scaling software platforms, technology organizations and fintech businesses. Most recently, he co-founded Autonomy Finance, where he served as Chief Technology Officer, helping build an AI-native platform for financial advisors. Previously, he was the founding CTO of Yieldstreet (now Willow Wealth), leading the development and evolution of its technology platform for nearly a decade. Earlier, he served as founding CTO of LearnVest, helping build the company from its earliest stages through its acquisition by Northwestern Mutual. At Advisor360°, Dixit leads technology strategy and the development of AI-native products and capabilities designed to transform how advisors work.

Hughey brings extensive experience in customer success, account management and strategic relationships across wealth management and financial technology. His career has included senior client and relationship management roles at firms including First Rate, InvestEdge, Vestmark, Advent Software and Charles River Development. At Advisor360°, Hughey will focus on customer success and strategic client relationships as the company continues to deepen its partnerships with wealth management firms.

The appointments come as Advisor360° continues to reshape the company around a strategy focused on innovation, emerging technologies and the evolving needs of wealth management firms and their advisors. The company is investing in AI-native capabilities while continuing to strengthen the technology, security and client experience that underpin its platform.

ABOUT ADVISOR360°

Advisor360° is the Autonomous Financial PlatformTM for advisors, the only experience built around the complete advisor workday. Powered by a wealth operating system and a Unified Data Fabric®, Advisor360° gives advisors the freedom to choose how they specialize, where they affiliate, and what technology powers their practice, all on a single connected platform. Advisor360° weaves intelligence into every workflow, recommendation and client interaction. With support for wealth, insurance and banking on one platform, Advisor360° enables the holistic, personalized financial advice that modern clients expect, and the operational independence that modern advisors demand.

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