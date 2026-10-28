Annexon To Host Virtual Investor Event On November 3, 2026: Vonaprument For The Treatment Of Geographic Atrophy - Highlighting Key Aspects Of Phase 3 ARCHER II Trial

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation platform of targeted immunotherapies aimed at neuroinflammatory diseases that impact nearly 10 million people worldwide, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Tuesday, November 3, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET regarding the ARCHER II Phase 3 program. To register, click here.

Company management will highlight the Phase 3 ARCHER II clinical trial design, patient demographics and communication strategy for the anticipated 15-month and 24-month results beginning in Q4 2026. The Company will also highlight the recent strengthening of its Ophthalmology team.

The event will feature Roger Goldberg, MD, MBA (Bay Area Retina Associates and ARCHER II Clinical Investigator), who will join company management to discuss the unmet need and current treatment landscape for geographic atrophy (GA), the advanced form of dry, age-related macular degeneration (AMD) of the retina.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Roger A. Goldberg, MD, MBA

Roger A. Goldberg, MD, MBA, a native of Boston, graduated from both college and medical school at Yale University. He completed his residency in Miami at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, the nation's top eye hospital and residency-training program. He returned to Boston for a fellowship in Vitreoretinal Diseases and Surgery at Tufts and Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston. Dr. Goldberg is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and is an active member of the American Society of Retinal Specialists, the Retina Society, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology. Dr. Goldberg has published numerous research manuscripts and book chapters, including first-author publications in The New England Journal of Medicine, Ophthalmology, JAMA Ophthalmology, and American Journal of Ophthalmology. His surgical interests include macular surgery, complex retinal detachment repair and complications of cataract surgery.

About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is advancing the next generation platform of targeted immunotherapies for nearly 10 million people worldwide living with serious neuroinflammatory diseases. Our founding scientific approach focuses on C1q, the initiating molecule of a potent inflammatory pathway that when misdirected can lead to tissue damage and loss of function in a host of diseases. Our targeted therapies are designed to stop classical complement-driven neuroinflammation at its source to provide meaningful functional benefit and alter the course of disease. Annexon's mission is to deliver game-changing therapies to patients so that they can live their best lives. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire

LifeSci Advisors

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Media Contact:

Christian Vaughn

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