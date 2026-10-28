Minty Brings Its Free AI Shopping Companion To Android Ahead Of The Holiday Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Android shoppers can now get cashback and coupons automatically as they shop, with a $10 signup bonus for new members









CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minty, the fastest-growing AI shopping companion that helps shoppers save, is now available on Android, bringing its mobile experience to both iOS and Android in time for the holiday shopping season. The Android app, available in the Google Play Store, finds cashback offers and coupons for shoppers automatically when they shop at supported stores.

As more shoppers turn to AI for help with shopping, Minty is expanding to more phones in time for the busiest shopping weeks of the year. The Android launch gives more shoppers access to savings tools that work in the background and take the legwork out of finding a deal.

“Shoppers shouldn't have to go looking for a good deal, especially during the holiday rush,” said Jon West, Co-founder and CEO of Minty.“That's the idea behind proactive commerce: Minty automatically brings savings to shoppers to save them time and money. With Minty now on Android, many more shoppers can see cashback and coupons right when they need them.”

FAQs

What does Minty do?

Minty is an AI shopping companion that helps you save. When you shop at a supported store, it automatically shows you available cashback offers and coupons, so you don't have to search for them.

Do I have to look for deals myself?

No. Minty recognizes supported stores as you browse and brings the cashback and coupons to you.

Is there a signup bonus?

Yes. New members get $10 in Cashback added to their Minty account when they sign up.

How else can Minty help shoppers save?

Minty's PromptToSaveTM, feature offers ready-made prompts based on what shoppers commonly look for, so you can quickly ask Minty, ChatGPT, Claude, Google Gemini, Grok, Microsoft Co-Pilot, Muse, Perplexity and other AI platforms for help finding a deal.

Where can I get Minty?

Minty is available on Google Play for Android and on the App Store for iOS. Minty is also the first cashback app on ChatGPT. When shoppers ask ChatGPT for product recommendations or the best place to buy something, Minty can show them available cashback offers and coupons right in the conversation, so they find savings while they're already researching a purchase.

About Minty

Minty is the AI shopping companion that proactively unleashes the cashback that matters most for smart shoppers, creating more loyalty for the e-commerce brands they shop.

As the pioneer of Proactive Commerce, Minty has 100's of millions of shoppers and is ranked by G2 as a top 5 commerce solution that generates incremental revenue for e-commerce brands from high intent shoppers without disrupting existing marketing channels.

Minty for Shoppers:

Minty For Brands:

Minty app for Android

Minty app for iOS

Minty app for ChatGPT

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Minty PromptToSaveTM: /prompt

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