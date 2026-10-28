Trident Founder & CEO To Buy Up To 1,000,000 Shares In The Open Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shares acquired will be subject to the same lock-up and leak-out terms as the Company's September 2026 investors; purchases to be reported on Form 4

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TDTH) (“Trident” or the“Company”), a Singapore-based digital identity and Web3 technology company, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Soon Huat Lim, intends to purchase up to 1,000,000 of the Company's Class B ordinary shares in the open market using his personal funds, at prices not to exceed US$1.00 per share.

Mr. Lim's purchases will be executed in an expeditious manner within an appropriate timeframe following this announcement, through a registered broker and in accordance with applicable securities laws. Mr. Lim intends to report his purchases on Form 4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, giving shareholders direct visibility into every share acquired.

Every share Mr. Lim purchases under this program will be subject to the same lock-up and leak-out terms entered into by the Company's September 2026 investors, as announced on October 20, 2026. The Chief Executive Officer is placing his personal capital under the same holding discipline he asked of the Company's investors - buying in the open market, holding on the same terms, and reporting publicly.

As of October 28, 2026, Mr. Lim beneficially owns approximately 8.92% of the Company's outstanding shares. The purchase program follows a series of balance-sheet and shareholder-alignment actions announced by the Company in recent weeks, including the conversion of approximately US$8 million of obligations into equity and the execution of the lock-up and leak-out agreement by a majority of the September 2026 investors.

The announcement comes as the Company moves from deployment to revenue. Trident's Sikaflow rollout in Ghana has gained traction and is now generating revenue, with a full account to be provided in the Company's year-end financial report. In November, the Company will launch IRMA across Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Kenya and Ghana.

“I am buying Trident shares with my own money because I believe in what we are building, and I want my capital standing beside our shareholders' capital,” said Soon Huat Lim, Chief Executive Officer of Trident.“Sikaflow is live in Ghana with revenue already streaming in, and we expect it to deliver approximately US$14 million in revenue by year-end, which we will report in full in our year-end financial results. In November we launch IRMA across five markets - Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Kenya and Ghana. I am making this purchase alongside that launch because it positions the Company for the major catalysts ahead and for the revenue guidance our shareholders have been waiting for. I will not ask shareholders to hold a position I am unwilling to hold myself. Every share I buy will be locked up on the same terms, and every purchase will be on the public record.”

About Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd

Trident Digital Tech Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TDTH) is a Singapore-headquartered digital infrastructure holding company that builds and operates AI and digital platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and governments in emerging markets across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Through TDTHAI and its IRMA Engine Asia joint venture, Trident is commercializing enterprise AI across three continents. In Ghana, through Trident Aliska Digital Tech Ghana Ltd., the Company operates the Sikaflow MSME digital financial infrastructure platform and supports the Ghana Revenue Authority digital tax platform launched June 24, 2026. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Mr. Lim's intention to purchase Class B ordinary shares of the Company, the number, price, timing and manner of any such purchases and their reporting, the application of lock-up and leak-out terms to shares acquired, expected revenue from the Sikaflow platform in Ghana, the timing and scope of the IRMA launch, and the Company's operating priorities, milestones and prospects. Words such as“will,”“intends,”“plans,”“expects,”“commits,”“aims,”“may” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including: market conditions, trading volume and liquidity in the Company's shares and applicable legal and regulatory restrictions that may affect the timing or amount of any purchases; the Company's ability to realize anticipated revenue from Sikaflow and the timing of customer adoption and collections; the Company's ability to launch IRMA in the markets and on the timeline anticipated; volatility in the market price of the Company's shares; the Company's ability to achieve stated milestones on anticipated timelines; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing requirements; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. Mr. Lim is under no obligation to purchase any minimum number of shares, and the purchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time without notice. Nothing in this press release should be read as a prediction of, or target for, the future trading price of the Company's securities. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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