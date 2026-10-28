Maxcyte To Participate In Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 11th at 4:40 PM ET 17 th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Tuesday, November 17th Stephens Annual Investment Conference
Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 18th at 9:30 AM CT
A live and archived webcast of the events will be available on the“Events” section of the MaxCyte investor relations website at .
About MaxCyte
At MaxCyte®, we are committed to building better cells together. As a leading cell-engineering company, we are driving the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Our best-in-class Flow Electroporation® technology and SeQureTM gene editing risk assessment services enable high-performance cell engineering and rigorous evaluation of editing outcomes, supporting confidence in therapeutic development. Supported by expert scientific, technical and regulatory guidance, our platform empowers researchers to engineer diverse cell types and payloads, accelerating the development of safe and effective treatments for human health. For more than 25 years, we've been advancing cell engineering, shaping the future of medicine.
Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Bluesky.
MaxCyte Contacts:
Investor Relations
Gilmartin Group
Erik Abdow
...
Media Contact
Oak Street Communications
Kristen White
...
415.608.6060
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment