CRB Named ISPE Company Of The Year For Fourth Time

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition Reflects CRB's Continued Commitment to Advancing the Life Sciences Industry

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB, a global provider of engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions, has been named Company of the Year by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE). The award was announced at the 2026 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo in Washington, D.C.

ISPE's Company of the Year Award recognizes a company for its support of the organization's commitment to providing knowledge and best practices that address technical challenges in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

“We're incredibly grateful to ISPE for this recognition and proud of what it represents,” said Vahid Ownjazayeri, President and CEO of CRB.“Our teams work alongside clients every day to solve difficult challenges with a shared goal: helping get critical medicines and therapies to the patients who need them. This honor reflects the commitment our people bring to that work and to our industry.”

With this year's recognition, CRB becomes the first company to receive the ISPE Company of the Year award four times, an unprecedented achievement. CRB was also the first professional services firm to receive the honor, earning the award in 2000, followed by wins in 2012 and 2019.

CRB's commitment to ISPE extends beyond Company of the Year. Projects supported by CRB have also earned recognition through ISPE's Facility of the Year Awards program, and CRB professionals share their expertise through guidance documents, Communities of Practice, chapter leadership and industry events.

About CRB

CRB partners with life sciences and food & beverage companies to design, build and optimize the facilities where innovative therapies, medicines and consumer products are developed and manufactured. Through an integrated approach that combines engineering, architecture, construction and consulting expertise, CRB helps clients navigate complex projects and deliver sustainable solutions from concept to operation and optimization with confidence. Learn more at crbgroup.com and follow CRB on LinkedIn.

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Jeff Biskup receiving CRB Company of the Year Award

CONTACT: Jennifer Riker CRB Group, Inc. 484-925-6722... Christopher Clark CRB Group, Inc. 816-674-0572...