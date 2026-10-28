Green Rain Energy Holdings Highlights Three Completed EV Charging Projects In New York And California, Looks Ahead To Continued Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Completed installations in Mendon, Rochester, and San Diego mark progress in the Company's EV charging infrastructure strategy and channel partner collaboration

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GREH) (“Green Rain” or the“Company”), through its energy initiatives and channel partner network, highlights three completed electric vehicle (EV) charging projects in New York and California. The projects reflect the Company's continued efforts to expand EV charging infrastructure at commercial and hospitality locations and establish a foundation for future growth.

The completed projects include:



51 Assembly Drive, Mendon, New York

1600 West Ridge Road, Rochester, New York 8757 Rio Drive, San Diego, California - Completed in March 2026 at a Marriott-associated hospitality property connected with Driftwood Hospitality.











Together, these projects represent important milestones in Green Rain's ongoing work to advance EV charging infrastructure through project development, implementation, and collaboration with channel partners.

Building Infrastructure Through Strategic Collaboration

Green Rain Energy's approach emphasizes collaboration with channel partners and other project participants to pursue EV charging opportunities at strategically selected commercial properties. These relationships can help bring together site development, electrical infrastructure, equipment installation, and operational expertise to support project execution.

The Company's previously published updates have highlighted its Rochester charging initiative and its work with partners supporting EV charging deployments at hospitality properties. The newly highlighted completion milestones underscore the importance of moving projects from development into completed installations.

Expanding Beyond Three Completed Projects

While the three locations represent meaningful progress, they are only part of the broader project activity being pursued through Green Rain Energy and its channel partners.

The Company is focused on building on its completed work by pursuing additional EV charging opportunities and developing relationships that can support future deployments. Commercial properties, hospitality destinations, and other locations where drivers need convenient charging access remain important areas of opportunity.

As EV adoption continues to evolve, Green Rain believes that dependable charging infrastructure and collaborative project execution can play an important role in supporting the transition toward electric mobility.

Looking Ahead: The Next Phase of Growth

Green Rain Energy views these completed projects as part of a larger effort to establish and expand its presence in the EV charging market. The Company intends to continue exploring new project opportunities and working with channel partners to advance its infrastructure initiatives.

Additional project announcements may follow as developments progress and details are confirmed. The Company believes that its completed projects provide a foundation on which it can continue building its EV charging portfolio.

“Completing projects in multiple markets is an important milestone for Green Rain Energy. We appreciate the work of our channel partners and everyone involved in advancing these installations. These projects represent progress, but they are not the finish line. We look forward to pursuing new opportunities and sharing additional updates as our project pipeline develops.”

About Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is focused on clean-energy infrastructure and related development opportunities through its subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. The Company's initiatives include EV charging infrastructure, solar energy, and energy-efficiency opportunities designed to support the evolving energy landscape.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Company's plans, anticipated growth, future project opportunities, and business strategy. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Future projects may be subject to agreements, financing, permitting, equipment availability, utility requirements, and other conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at