Westwood One And Silverloch Announce Special Election Day Coverage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dan Bongino, Vince Coglianese, Hayley Caronia, and Shawn Farash to Deliver Election Updates, Analysis, and Commentary Across Broadcast, Podcast, and Streaming Platforms

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood One and Silverloch announced special Election Day programming for Tuesday, November 3rd, across radio, podcast, and streaming platforms, featuring leading conservative commentators Dan Bongino, Vince Coglianese, Hayley Caronia, and Shawn Farash.

Audiences can tune in throughout the day on participating broadcast affiliates, podcast platforms, and Rumble for coverage of key races and major developments.

The day's programming ends with a special Election Night edition of The Dan Bongino Show, streaming live on Rumble starting at 8pm ET. Join Dan for real-time reaction, analysis, and special guest commentary as the results roll in, all with the unfiltered perspective audiences have come to expect.

Election Day Lineup (all times Eastern)

8:00-9:00 a.m. – VINCE podcast

12:00-3:00 p.m. – The Vince Show radio broadcast

12:00-1:00 p.m. – Scrolling with Hayley podcast

1:00-2:00 p.m. – Shawn Farash Live podcast

3:00–6:00 p.m. – The Bongino Report PM radio broadcast

8:00–10:00 p.m. – The Dan Bongino Show: Special Election Night livestream on Rumble

For affiliate sales inquiries, contact Susan Stephens, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Content, Westwood One, at 512.666.5216 or at ....

About Westwood One

Westwood One, the national-facing arm of Cumulus Media, is one of the largest audio networks in America. We're home to premium content that defines the culture, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, and Westwood One 24/7 Sports Network. Westwood One connects listeners with their passions through programs and platforms that have everyone listening. For more information, visit

About Silverloch

Silverloch is a next-generation media company founded by Dan Bongino and his team to take on the culture war with clarity, conviction, and a whole lot of firepower.

Media Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media | Westwood One, ... and 512.633.4084.