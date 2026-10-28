Karen E. Kennedy Named A 2026 Bisnow Southern California CRE Power Woman

"I am grateful to be recognized alongside an exceptional group of women who are helping shape the future of commercial real estate.”

Bisnow honors NAS founder Karen E. Kennedy as a 2026 Southern California CRE Power Woman for her leadership in commercial real estate.

- Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment SolutionsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Karen E. Kennedy, CRX, CSM, President and Founder of National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, has been selected as a 2026 Southern California CRE Power Woman honoree by Bisnow.Kennedy will be recognized during Bisnow's Southern California CRE Power Women: Celebration & Cocktail on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, at the Hilton Los Angeles Culver City. The annual event recognizes influential women whose leadership, innovation and accomplishments are advancing Southern California's commercial real estate industry.“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from Bisnow,” Kennedy said.“It reflects the dedication of our entire NAS and NAS Investment Solutions team and the trust that real estate investors have placed in us over many years. I am also grateful to be recognized alongside an exceptional group of women who are helping shape the future of commercial real estate.”Kennedy has more than 40 years of experience in commercial real estate asset management and property management. Since founding National Asset Services in 2008, she has guided the company's growth into a nationally respected, full-service commercial real estate organization. In 2017, she founded NAS Investment Solutions to identify, acquire and enhance commercial real estate investments across multiple property sectors.Under Kennedy's leadership, the NAS team has overseen a national portfolio of 189 commercial properties across 31 states, representing more than 25 million square feet and approximately $3.36 billion in managed real estate. Since 2008, the company has delivered more than $663 million in cash distributions to 2,627 property investors.Kennedy's experience spans office, retail, multifamily, student housing and industrial flex properties. Her areas of expertise include acquisitions, asset and portfolio management, investor relations, 1031 exchanges, Delaware Statutory Trust investments, fractional ownership and tenant-in-common ownership structures.Throughout her career, Kennedy has emphasized disciplined underwriting, strategic planning, transparent investor communication and hands-on asset management. She has also written extensively about commercial real estate investing and has hosted educational webinars addressing DST investments, 1031 exchanges, underwriting and portfolio diversification.About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. The company sponsors DST investment programs that provide investors access to professionally managed commercial real estate assets.The company's website, nasinvestmentsolutions, offers articles, educational resources and free guides about passive DST real estate investing.About National Asset Services (NAS)Since 2008, NAS has served 2,627 investment clients, distributed more than $663 million in cash flow and overseen a national portfolio of 189 commercial properties totaling more than 25 million square feet across 31 states. With more than $3.36 billion in managed asset value, NAS has built a reputation for disciplined execution and an investor-first approach. Learn more at nasassets.NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services operate as one fully integrated real estate team. The same professionals who identify, underwrite and sponsor an investment through NASIS continue to oversee the property through NAS, providing asset and property management throughout the investment's hold period. This continuity connects investment strategy with ongoing execution and accountability.

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Karen E. Kennedy Named a 2026 Bisnow Southern California CRE Power Woman News Provided By Oh Wow Marketing Solutions October 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media



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