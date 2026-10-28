Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Olympic Medallist Andrea Fuentes On Failure, Leadership And Purpose

Andrea Fuentes discusses failure, leadership and purpose on Tomorrow, Today.

Four-time Olympic medallist and artistic swimming coach Andrea Fuentes discusses resilience, trust and why suffering is optional.

- Andrea FuentesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tomorrow, Today, the long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, has released a new episode featuring Andrea Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medallist in artistic swimming for Spain and a coach of elite artistic swimming teams. The episode explores performance, failure, leadership and resilience.In the conversation, Fuentes describes growing up with a philosophy teacher father and a French teacher mother, discovering artistic swimming at age nine and training up to 12 hours a day through more than two decades in high-performance sport. She explains how her team failed to qualify for the 2000 Olympic Games, finished fourth in 2004 and went on to win Spain's first Olympic medals in the discipline in 2008."Pain is compulsory. You don't escape from pain. But suffering is optional," Fuentes said during the episode, describing a mindset shift she made as a teenager during grueling underwater training.Topics covered in the episode include:- Enjoying the process instead of chasing medals- How meditation helped her understand people and build stronger teams- Building trust through transparency and leaders who show vulnerability first- Managing envy, fame and recognition inside a team- When to quit and when to stay, and the difference between giving up and evolving- Breath control and the fear of drowning in a sport performed largely underwaterFuentes also discusses her transition from athlete to coach, her experience coaching in both the United States and Spain, and why she believes people should start building toward work they love rather than staying in jobs they dread."The worst time to quit is when you're emotional," said Shekhar Natarajan, host of Tomorrow, Today, reflecting on Fuentes' decision to stay in the sport after the team's failure to qualify in 2000.The full episode is available on YouTube: watch?v=wB7zvvEzkBEAbout Tomorrow, TodayTomorrow, Today is a long-form interview series created and hosted by Shekhar Natarajan. The show features conversations with entrepreneurs, innovators, policymakers, scientists, educators and thought leaders on the technologies, ideas and decisions shaping the future, from artificial intelligence and business to leadership and education. Episodes are available on YouTube and major podcast platforms.About Andrea FuentesAndrea Fuentes is a Spanish artistic swimmer and coach who won four Olympic medals for Spain, the most by a Spanish female athlete at the time. Since retiring from competition, she has coached artistic swimming in the United States and Spain.About Shekhar NatarajanShekhar Natarajan is the founder and host of Tomorrow, Today and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy.

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Andrea Fuentes x Shekhar Natarajan | Tomorrow, Today

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Tomorrow, Today Releases Interview With Olympic Medallist Andrea Fuentes on Failure, Leadership and Purpose News Provided By Tomorrow Today Media October 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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