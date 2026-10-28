Dianne A. Allen, MA, Launches Intuitive Intelligence Program For Visionary Leaders

Dianne A. Allen, MA, known as The Hope AgentTM, is an executive advisor, founder of Visions Applied, LLC, and creator of The 5 Dimensions of Intuitive Intelligence ArchitectureTM.

Advisor Credited in Kenny Loggins' Memoir Helps Neurodivergent Visionaries Lead From Their Strengths

- Dianne A. Allen, MA

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Executive advisor Dianne A. Allen, MA -known as The Hope AgentTM-is the founder of Visions Applied, LLC, and is proud to announce the launch of The 5 Dimensions of Intuitive Intelligence ArchitectureTM. The six-month program is for gifted and neurodivergent leaders. Allen created the journey for high achievers whose intensity and speed of thought are often misread at work.

Allen says,“Over the years, I have met so many brilliant and deeply intuitive people who believed they were failing because the systems around them never taught them how their own intelligence works. This program is about helping people understand their own architecture so they can work with who they are rather than against themselves.”

Allen has spent 40 years as an executive advisor. She has guided more than 1,000 executives, entrepreneurs and researchers around the world.

One client was famed singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins, who wrote about their work in his autobiography,“Still Alright.” In it, he describes how Allen taught him her“All is Well” mantra, which helped him manage moments of severe anxiety and panic.

Over four decades, Allen has watched the same pattern repeat among highly capable people. Many spend years second-guessing themselves. Others bend to environments that were never designed for the way they process information. The new program is her structured answer to that pattern.

Allen adds,“Gifted leaders don't need to be fixed. They need to understand how they're built. I watch people with remarkable minds hide half of what they notice because it makes a room uncomfortable. I'm building a space where they can stop doing that and put all of it to work.”

Participants move through five dimensions: Awareness, Discernment, Integration, Alignment and Expression. They complete 12 lessons over six months and meet live twice a month. By the end, each person has a Personal Intuitive Intelligence ArchitectureTM Blueprint. They can use it to spot overload early and make decisions from a steadier place. Participation is flexible to suit different energy and attention needs. The program is customized for each participant and is also available for groups.

Allen's message also reaches employers. She speaks on why traditional office culture often misreads gifted employees and what teams can do to close that gap.

She explains,“Regulate first. Decide second. A gifted mind under stress can talk itself into the wrong answer very convincingly. Once the nervous system settles, intuition stops feeling like noise and starts working like information.”

Allen serves on the University of Florida Psychology Department's Advisory Board. She hosts the“Someone Gets MeTM” podcast and wrote Care for the Neurodivergent Soul, which now has a companion workbook. Her work has been featured on CBS, CNN, Discovery Channel and iHeartRadio.

To find out where overwhelm shows up in daily life, take the Discover Your Neurodivergent Overwhelm Assessment at href="" rel="external nofollow" msdianneallen/assessmen. To learn more about Dianne A. Allen and the program, visit .

About Dianne A. Allen

Dianne A. Allen, MA, known as The Hope AgentTM, is an executive advisor with 40 years of experience guiding gifted, neurodivergent and visionary leaders from overwhelm to strategic clarity. She is the creator of The 5 Dimensions of Intuitive Intelligence ArchitectureTM and founder of Visions Applied, LLC, and has advised more than 1,000 executives, entrepreneurs and researchers worldwide. Her work has included high-profile clients such as Kenny Loggins, who wrote about working with Allen in his autobiography, Still Alright. A member of the University of Florida Psychology Department's Advisory Board, Allen hosts the Someone Gets MeTM podcast and is the author of Care for the Neurodivergent Soul and other books. Her work has been featured on CBS, CNN, Discovery Channel and iHeartRadio. Learn more at .

Heather Burgett

The Burgett Group, Inc.

+1 310-633-4801

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