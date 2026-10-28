Botgauge Launches AI Agent Red-Teaming Platform With 200+ Attack Strategies, Tracing, And Evaluations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New platform offers engineering teams new ways to challenge AI agents, trace failures, and turn vulnerabilities into reliable tests.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BotGauge AI today announced the launch of its highly anticipated AI agent red-teaming platform, now giving engineering teams a single system to attack, trace, evaluate, and govern AI agents from development through production.As many companies adopt AI agents to dominate decisions and execute tasks, traditional software testing can no longer keep pace with the complexities of these systems. Real-world incidents involving AI have exposed how quickly minor vulnerabilities can become larger security concerns. As a result, agents are adding a layer of risk, underscoring the need for more proactive testing.The newly launched platform is designed to help teams notice these quiet threats before deployment. It ships with more than 200 adversarial and real-world, red-teaming strategies, covering prompt injection, policy bypass, tool misuse, and multi-turn manipulation. When an attack surfaces a failure, BotGauge traces the exact prompts, tool calls, context, and execution path behind it, then converts the finding into an evaluation that runs on every future release."Agents don't fail the way traditional software fails. A small change to a model, prompt, or tool can send an agent down a path no one anticipated," said Pramin Pradeep, Co-Founder and CEO of BotGauge. "Most teams find these failures after they ship. We built BotGauge so they find them first, and never ship the same failure twice."The launch includes:- Red-Teaming: More than 200 adversarial and real-world attack strategies spanning single- and multi-turn interactions, with support for custom strategies and business-specific attack scenarios.- Tracing: Detailed visibility into prompts, model responses, context, tool calls, and execution paths, helping teams identify if an agent failed and why.- Evaluations: LLM-based evaluators that measure goal completion, accuracy, and policy adherence, allowing teams to track agent behavior across releases.According to Pramin,“Rising, real-world incidents prove just how volatile and unpredictable AI agents have become. The goal with the launch is not to simply produce better, high-quality AI Agent evaluation and testing, but to create a feedback loop where every discovered flaw strengthens the system and raises the bar for the next release.”BotGauge works with existing stacks, including OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain, LangGraph, LlamaIndex, CrewAI, and AutoGen, via a lightweight SDK. The platform is SOC 2 Type II certified and supports SSO/SAML and fine-grained access control.Looking ahead, the launch reflects a transformative shift in AI engineering. As more agents deploy and act on behalf of users, organizations need a reliable platform that works to regain systemic control.About BotGauge AIBotGauge AI is the Agent Control Plane for teams shipping AI agents to production. The platform brings evals, red teaming, and monitoring together in one place. Teams run continuous evals to measure agent accuracy, reliability, and regressions before every release. Automated red teaming probes agents for prompt injection, jailbreaks, data leakage, and unsafe tool use before attackers find them. Real-time monitoring traces agent behavior in production, flagging drift, failures, and policy violations as they happen. The result is agents teams can ship with confidence and govern at scale. BotGauge AI was co-founded by Pramin Pradeep, Naresh Kumar Rajendran, Vivek Nair, and Sreepad Krishnan Mavila.

Myra Godfrey

Jaya Jaya Myra Productions

+1 347-476-4358

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BotGauge Launches AI Agent Red-Teaming Platform with 200+ Attack Strategies, Tracing, and Evaluations News Provided By Jaya Jaya Myra Productions October 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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