PosterMyWall Fall 2026 brings AI editing tools, full timeline video editing, and event ticketing to small businesses

PosterMyWall Fall 2026 adds event ticketing, AI editing tools, and full timeline video editing to its all-in-one marketing platform for small businesses

- Jaffer Haider, cofounderCARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PosterMyWall, the platform that combines all the tools small businesses need to get their marketing done fast, today launched three major upgrades. These include new AI tools, event ticketing and full timeline video editing.PosterMyWall also opened more of its marketing tools to free users. Content Planner, sign-up forms, and mailing lists are now available to all free users. This means that more cost-conscious businesses can plan their content and grow their audience without committing to a subscription.When it comes to marketing, small business owners want fewer tools, fewer steps and less time spent. PosterMyWall takes them from idea to published campaign in one smooth process. Functions include design, video, social posting, email, event calendars and ticketing.“Our job is to make marketing so seamless that small business owners glide from one step to the next without thinking about it,” said Jaffer Haider, cofounder of PosterMyWall.“Every update in PosterMyWall Fall 2026 removes a step, a workaround, or a separate app.”Sell tickets without the juggling:. PosterMyWall Event Ticketing: Organizers can sell free or paid tickets directly from their event page, set capacity limits, and collect custom registration details - names, phone numbers, dietary needs - in one checkout. Paid tickets start at $10 and require a paid PosterMyWall plan.. QR check-in: Every ticket arrives by email as a QR code. Collect payment in advance or at the door, and scan guests in on event day. No printed lists to cross-check.. Marketing built in: The same event page that sells tickets can be shared to Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, sent by email, or embedded on a website without switching platforms.. Payouts twice a month: Revenue lands in a linked Stripe account on the 1st and 15th, at least 7 days after your event ends, with all fees shown upfront and no hidden costs. Available now for US users.Create faster, without starting over:. PosterMyWall AI Edit: Users select any element in a design, describe the change they want, and the AI updates just that element. There's no redesign and no separate image editor.. PosterMyWall AI Upscale: It turns blurry images into crisp, high-resolution visuals in one click, so any photo is ready for flyers, posters and signage. It has quickly become one of the platform's most-used tools.. Improved multi-select and a smoother stock panel: Users can edit several elements at once from a single menu and find and drag in photos, videos and graphics faster.. New QR code styles that fit the rest of the design.Add motion without a video app:. Full timeline editing: Users can trim clips, arrange scenes and set exactly when each element appears, in the same editor they already use for flyers and social posts.. AI Animate for individual elements: It adds movement to a single sticker, image or graphic while the rest of the design stays still.. New AI Voice options let users add voiceovers without recording or hiring talent.All PosterMyWall Fall 2026 updates are available now at postermywall. See event ticketing details here.About PosterMyWallPosterMyWall is the easiest way for small businesses to create pro-level marketing. It bundles free design templates, event calendars and ticketing, social media, and email marketing – all powered by smart AI tools. PosterMyWall's 30 million+ users worldwide include bars and restaurants, churches, independent retailers, bands, health and beauty businesses, and professional services providers.

Aiza Salman

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PosterMyWall Fall 2026: Sell Tickets Online, AI Edit & More - What's New | Q3 2026

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PosterMyWall Fall 2026 brings AI editing tools, full timeline video editing, and event ticketing to small businesses News Provided By 250 Mils LLC October 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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