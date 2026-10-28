Straight Talk Cpas Advises Businesses On Unlocking Major Tax Savings Before Filing Their Returns

Straight Talk CPAs

NJ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Many business owners assume the biggest tax-saving opportunities are identified when their tax return is prepared. According to Salim Omar, CPA, founder of Straight Talk CPAs, many of those opportunities have already been created or lost months earlier through everyday business decisions.After advising growing businesses for more than three decades, Omar believes the biggest misconception isn't when businesses prepare their taxes-it's when they believe tax opportunities are created.Decisions involving hiring, expansion, financing, compensation, equipment purchases, or business restructuring often determine how much planning flexibility remains when tax season arrives. Once those decisions are finalized, the ability to improve the eventual tax outcome becomes significantly more limited."Most businesses don't miss tax-saving opportunities because they're hidden," Omar said. "They miss them because they don't recognize the business decisions that create-or eliminate-them.""The tax return doesn't create tax savings," Omar explained. "It records the financial impact of decisions the business has already made."The Biggest Tax Decisions Rarely Feel Like Tax DecisionsOmar says many growing businesses unintentionally separate operational decisions from tax strategy.Many business owners evaluate major decisions through an operational lens without realizing those same decisions are gradually reshaping the tax position of the business.As businesses grow, financial decisions become increasingly interconnected. A decision made to support operations today may influence deductions, cash flow, financing capacity, or future tax obligations months later. Each decision gradually narrows the range of tax strategies still available by the time the return is prepared."The biggest tax decisions usually aren't made during tax season," Omar said. "They're made throughout the year while owners are focused on building the business."The Hidden Risk Isn't Higher Taxes-It's Lost OpportunityOmar believes many businesses assume higher taxes are simply the unavoidable result of stronger financial performance."In many cases, the issue isn't the amount of tax owed," he said. "It's how little planning flexibility remains once those business decisions have already been made."Because nothing appears wrong while those decisions are being made, many owners don't realize their planning flexibility is quietly shrinking. By the time financial records are assembled, the return accurately reflects what happened-but very little strategic flexibility remains to change the outcome."The return isn't where strategy begins," Omar said. "It's where the results of strategy become visible."Beyond the Tax Return: Where Tax Savings Are Really CreatedOmar says the businesses achieving the strongest long-term tax outcomes evaluate important business decisions differently. Rather than separating operations from tax strategy, they evaluate both together before important decisions are finalized."Preparing an accurate return will always matter," Omar said. "But stronger tax outcomes usually begin with stronger business decisions long before tax season arrives."He notes that tax strategy delivers the greatest value when it develops alongside financial planning, cash flow management, financing decisions, expansion planning, and long-term business objectives rather than after those decisions have already been finalized."The businesses keeping more after tax usually aren't reacting better during tax season," Omar said. "The owners of these businesses are making stronger business decisions while greater planning flexibility still exists."Looking AheadAs business owners continue navigating growth, rising costs, and increasingly complex financial decisions, Omar believes the distinction between tax preparation and year-round tax strategy will become even more important."The real advantage isn't improving the tax return after the year ends," Omar said. "It's preserving more choices while the business is still making decisions. The businesses that understand that distinction tend to preserve more opportunities and make stronger financial decisions long before the return is ever prepared”.

SALIM OMAR

Straight Talk CPAs

+1 732-566-3660

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Straight Talk CPAs Advises Businesses on Unlocking Major Tax Savings Before Filing Their Returns News Provided By Straight Talk CPAs October 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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