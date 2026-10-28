The Secret Lantern Books & Games Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) CEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Secret Lantern Books & Games, an independent bookstore and game shop in Cedar Park, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Best of Texas Award. The recognition celebrates the store's role as a welcoming community hub for readers and gamers alike. It also honors the shop's commitment to inclusive programming that brings people together nearly every day. Since opening in Cedar Park in late 2025, The Secret Lantern has quickly grown into a gathering place for the area's readers, gamers, creatives, and community groups.Housed in a former bank building, The Secret Lantern offers a carefully curated selection of books with a particular love for fantasy, science fiction, horror, manga, and graphic novels, alongside board games, tabletop role-playing games, hobby products, and goods from local creators. An in-store cafe and bar give guests a place to relax and linger. The shop hosts events almost every single day. Its calendar includes book clubs and author visits, as well as tabletop game nights and Magic the Gathering events. Creative and cosplay workshops round out the programming, along with improv performances.The Secret Lantern is an Afro-Latina woman-owned business founded by Dianna Lora, a video game producer with nearly 20 years of industry experience, and co-owned with her husband, Daniel Condaxis. Together, they built The Secret Lantern as a welcoming third space where people can gather, connect, and feel seen, with a commitment to uplifting Black and Brown creators and other voices historically underrepresented in books, games, and geek culture. That community extends beyond the store's walls through a Discord server with more than 600 members. The shop's spirit is captured in its guiding phrase:“Where misfits make their magic and find their next adventure.”“We built The Secret Lantern so that everyone who walks through our doors can find a place to belong,” said Dianna Lora, founder of The Secret Lantern Books & Games.“Whether someone comes in for a new book, a game night or a workshop, we want them to leave feeling seen. This recognition belongs to our community as much as it belongs to us.”Looking ahead, The Secret Lantern plans to continue expanding its events, partnerships, and creative programming while creating more opportunities for readers, gamers, and creatives to find community. The 2026 Best of Texas Award marks an exciting milestone as the store continues to grow alongside the Cedar Park community.Contact InformationCompany Name: The Secret Lantern Books & GamesPhone: 512-222-3071Email:...Address: 151 South Bell Boulevard, Cedar Park, TX 78613Website: thesecretlanternFor more information, click here.

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The Secret Lantern Books & Games Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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