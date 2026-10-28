2020 Companies Named A U.S. News & World Report Best Company To Work For, Earning Recognition On Three 2026-2027 Lists

US News & World Report Best Companies to Work For - 2020 Companies

2020 Companies - Event Marketing & Retail Activation Agency

US News & World Report Best Companies to Work For - 2020 Companies

2020 Companies named a U.S. News & World Report Best Company to Work For (2026–2027) across Overall, South, and Media & Communications categories.

- Ross Wissner, COO of 2020 CompaniesSOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 2020 Companies, a leading retail sales, experiential marketing, and merchandising agency, is proud to announce that it has been named to U.S. News & World Report 's 2026-2027 Best Companies to Work For lists, earning recognition in three categories: Overall, Media & Communications, and the South.As 2020 Companies celebrates 35 years of retail sales and merchandising excellence, this recognition belongs to the people who earned it: the sales experts, trainers, brand ambassadors, merchandisers, and support teams who represent some of the world's most recognized brands across more than 600,000 retail doors nationwide. Their voices, shared through independent employee sentiment data, placed 2020 Companies among the nation's best workplaces.To determine the 2026-2027 ratings, U.S. News & World Report evaluated 3,900 of the largest public and private companies in the United States, recognizing only the top 30% in each category. With support from a panel of experts, the methodology analyzes publicly available employee sentiment and workforce data gathered from independent research partners including Revelio Labs, ZoomInfo, QUODD, and Good Jobs First. Companies were assessed across six factors: quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development. Other companies recognized on the 2026-2027 lists include Microsoft, Costco, and T-Mobile.This recognition follows several workplace honors received by 2020 Companies in 2026. Earlier this year, the company was named one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Culture, Belonging & Community by Newsweek, one of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes, earned Great Place To WorkCertification, and received three Comparably Q1 2026 awards: Best Company Outlook, Best Company for Women, and Best Company for Diversity.For 2020 Companies, workplace culture and client results have always been connected. When team members feel supported, valued, and equipped to grow, they bring that same care to every customer conversation and every brand they represent. It is a simple belief the company holds, and it is the reason leading brands trust 2020 Companies teams as an extension of their own.Ross Wissner, Chief Operating Officer of 2020 Companies, shares,“This recognition belongs to our people. It reflects what our team members say about their experience here, and there is no endorsement we value more. Our job is to keep earning it, every day, in every community where our teams show up for the brands that trust us.”With this first-time national recognition, 2020 Companies remains focused on what earned it: creating a workplace where people can thrive while helping clients win in retail. Professionals interested in joining an award-winning workplace can learn more about current opportunities by visiting .About 2020 CompaniesHeadquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency specializing in end-to-end consumer engagement. We activate brands at the moments that matter most through meaningful face-to-face interactions that influence purchase decisions and build lasting connections. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in-person training. With a vast network encompassing over 600,000+ retail doors across the United States, Latin America, and Canada, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. For more information, visit .About U.S. News & World ReportU.S. News & World Report is the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, empowering consumers, citizens, business leaders, and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives. Its annual Best Companies to Work For ratings evaluate thousands of the largest public and private companies in the United States using independent employee sentiment and workforce data across factors including pay and benefits, work-life balance, stability, comfort, belongingness, and professional development. The full ratings and methodology are available at usnews.

Ross Wissner

2020 Companies

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2020 Companies Named a U.S. News & World Report Best Company to Work For, Earning Recognition on Three 2026-2027 Lists News Provided By 2020 Companies October 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.