Acupuncture Of Orlando Named 2026 Best Of Florida Regional Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Acupuncture of Orlando has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award winner, recognizing the practice's work helping patients manage complex and chronic pain conditions through personalized, integrative care.Led by Dr. Zakia Chang, a licensed acupuncture physician with a Doctorate in Oriental Medicine and a Master's degree in Biomedical Science, Acupuncture of Orlando blends Eastern and Western medical training to treat conditions that are often difficult to resolve through conventional care alone. The practice's offerings include acupuncture, herbal medicine, bioresonance, and red-light therapy, with treatment plans built around each patient's specific health history rather than a standardized protocol.Beyond the clinical work, Acupuncture of Orlando has built its reputation on the belief that healing should be accessible, patient-centered, and rooted in genuine listening rather than a rushed appointment schedule. Dr. Chang has become a familiar name in the South Orlando community, previously recognized as Orlando's Best Physician for Alternative Medicine, and has cultivated a practice where patients say they feel heard and cared for as whole people, not just a list of symptoms. That reputation has drawn patients from across Florida and, in some cases, from other states and countries, seeking a level of individualized attention that's become harder to find in conventional healthcare settings. The practice's guiding promise, to "Relieve your Pain, Restore your Health," reflects that same commitment to treating the underlying cause instead of masking the symptom."This recognition means so much because it reflects the trust our patients place in us every single day," said Dr. Zakia Chang. "Our goal has always been to help people get their lives back, not just manage their pain, and to do that with real clinical precision and genuine care."As Acupuncture of Orlando looks ahead, Dr. Chang and her team remain focused on expanding access to integrative pain care across the region while continuing to deliver the individualized treatment that earned this recognition. The 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award stands as a meaningful marker of that ongoing commitment, and of the results patients have come to expect from the practice.For more information, click here.

Acupuncture of Orlando

Acupuncture of Orlando

+1 407-440-2808

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Acupuncture of Orlando Named 2026 Best of Florida Regional Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 28, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.