Datalogix AI And Zenda Financial Partner To Help Business Owners Explore AI Data Licensing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A new co-branded evaluation page introduces Zenda customers to a two-step process for assessing their company's potential fit for AI data licensing.

UNION, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DataLogix AI and Zenda Financial have introduced a referral partnership that gives Zenda customers a way to explore whether their company's operational records may qualify for AI data licensing. A new Zenda-branded landing page, powered by DataLogix AI, provides a two-step evaluation process for interested business owners.The partnership introduces a business-data evaluation opportunity alongside Zenda's existing focus on funding mentorship. The evaluation is handled by DataLogix AI and is separate from Zenda's funding services. It is not a loan application or a request for credit.Businesses generate records through everyday work, including email, workplace chat, support tickets, customer relationship management systems and project documentation. Some of these records may be relevant to AI developers. Whether a particular company is a suitable candidate depends on its records, rights, systems and other evaluation criteria.Through the new landing page, business owners first provide contact and company information, then answer questions about their team, software and operational records. The initial evaluation does not require uploading company records or connecting business systems. There is no evaluation fee or commitment to license data.The process is intended to help owners understand potential fit before deciding whether to explore an opportunity further. An evaluation does not guarantee eligibility, an offer, a valuation or a transaction timeline. Any licensing opportunity would require further review and a separate agreement. Business owners should review proposed terms with their own legal counsel, including ownership, permitted uses, privacy obligations and restrictions on sharing records.DataLogix AI's role is to help businesses assess readiness and explore potential licensing opportunities and introductions. It is not a data buyer, law firm or financial adviser. The Zenda introduction does not change who handles the evaluation: the forms and evaluation service are provided by DataLogix AI, a division of Trailblaze Solutions LLC.Zenda customers can learn more and begin the evaluation at the Zenda Financial partner page: zendafinancial.About DataLogix AIDataLogix AI, a division of Trailblaze Solutions LLC based in Union, New Jersey, helps businesses explore the potential fit of their operational records for AI data licensing. Learn more at .About Zenda FinancialZenda Financial LLC provides funding mentorship and consulting to business owners, helping them understand their funding profile and potential next steps. Zenda is not a lender; funding placements, when offered, are through third-party funding partners. Learn more at .

Mark Lowenstein

DataLogix AI

+1 888-787-5358

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DataLogix AI and Zenda Financial Partner to Help Business Owners Explore AI Data Licensing News Provided By DataLogix (a division of Trailblaze Solutions LLC) October 28, 2026, 12:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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