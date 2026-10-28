Tuxcare Experts To Address Open-Source Security And Lifecycle Management At W-JAX 2026

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TuxCare, a global innovator in cybersecurity, today announced that Sven Sellen, Director of Global Enterprise Sales, and Alex Knol, Vice President of SecureChain, are slated to speak at W-JAX 2026, taking place November 2–6 at the Westin Grand Munich in Munich, Germany.TuxCare's sessions include:Engineering for the Long Haul: Operating Open Source at ScaleAt 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3, Sven is scheduled to present a talk titled,“Engineering for the Long Haul: Operating Open Source at Scale.” Open-source software drives innovation across the enterprise, but maintaining long-term security and stability becomes increasingly challenging as vulnerabilities are discovered at machine pace and supply chain attacks continue to rise. In his talk, Sven will explore the challenges organizations face from the moment open-source components enter their stacks to long after their upstream support ends. Attendees will walk away with the beginnings of a practical playbook for keeping open source secure for as long as they run it – helping to keep systems patched, audits calm, and engineers focused on building what's next rather than chasing security issues.For more information on Sven's session, visit:Shifting Open-Source Security to the Source, and Keeping It ThereAt 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, Alex is slated to present“Shifting Open-Source Security to the Source, and Keeping It There.” In this session, Alex will explore what it means to take responsibility for open-source security throughout its lifecycle, from installation to removal. As regulatory requirements and enterprise procurement standards evolve, organizations face growing supply chain threats, faster vulnerability exploitation and challenges keeping software secure when upstream maintainers cannot patch vulnerabilities promptly. Alex will also examine where current security tools and services fall short, particularly the lack of SLA-backed remediation for as long as a software version remains in use. Attendees will leave with a practical framework for evaluating responsibility for open-source dependencies and identifying gaps in ongoing security and remediation.For more information on Alex's session, visit:For detailed information on the W-JAX 2026 event, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world's largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to .

Artem Karasev

TuxCare

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TuxCare Experts to Address Open-Source Security and Lifecycle Management at W-JAX 2026 News Provided By TuxCare October 28, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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