Zetexa Brings Its Licensed Mobile And Travel Stack To Asia's Banks And Airlines After ITB Asia 2026

After meeting partners at ITB Asia 2026, Zetexa offers mobile plans, travel eSIMs and airport services that brands can sell under their own name

SINGAPORE, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zetexa Global, a licensed telecom operator in the USA, Canada and the UK, attended ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore from 21 to 23 October to meet OTAs, airlines, banks and fintechs. Zetexa gives these businesses one API to sell travel eSIMs for 200+ countries, long-term monthly mobile plans on its own MVNO, Unlimit Mobile, and travel ancillaries, all under the partner's own name, with more than 2 million eSIMs sold to date.One theme came up repeatedly in Zetexa's conversations at the show, which was that a travel brand's relationship with its customer no longer has to end at the booking. Travellers need mobile data the moment they land, and the brand that connects them at that point can keep them inside its own app for car rentals, experiences and activities throughout the trip.Key highlights.Attended ITB Asia 2026 in Singapore, meeting OTAs, airlines, banks and fintechs from across Asia.Licensed operator in the USA, Canada and the UK, with its own MVNO, Unlimit Mobile.More than 2 million eSIMs sold, with 3,800+ eSIM plans in 200+ countries across 1,000+ networks.One API for eSIM plus lounge access at 760 airports, fast track, meet and greet, car rentals, transfers and insurance.API go-live in two to four weeks; GDPR-compliant and VAPT-testedWhat did Zetexa hear at ITB Asia 2026?Zetexa's team found that OTAs and airlines now see connectivity as a way to stay part of the journey long after the booking is made. With mobile data live from the moment of landing, the traveller stays in the brand's app, which opens up in-destination revenue from rides, rentals and experiences. Additionally, the same eSIM can be topped up for the next trip, which brings the customer back to the same app every time they travel.However, many of Asia's banks, fintechs and super-apps have not yet taken this step, although their customers travel just as often. Roland Berger expects super-apps, fintechs, online travel agencies and airlines to account for about 45% of global travel eSIM activations by 2030."Our team heard the same point in almost every meeting in Singapore. Whoever connects the traveller when they land stays with them for the whole trip and for the next one. As a licensed operator in the US, Canada and the UK, we let partners go further and sell a monthly mobile plan, so they earn from that customer every month," said Srujan Yeleti, Founder & COO, Zetexa Global.From a one-off trip to a monthly customerMost travel eSIMs are sold once per trip. Since Zetexa runs its own MVNO, Unlimit Mobile, partners can also offer monthly mobile plans to customers who move, study or work abroad. For example, a student moving to Toronto can sign up for a Canadian plan inside their bank or airline app before they fly and keep paying through it every month, which gives the partner recurring revenue instead of a single margin on a single trip.What does Zetexa's eSIM and ancillary API include?Zetexa's catalogue covers 3,800+ eSIM plans with validity from 1 to 365 days, as data-only or data with voice and SMS. Through the same eSIM API, partners can add airport services to a booking or sell them on their own.Lounge access is the largest of these services, with 2,168 plans at 760 airports in 143 countries, priced from US$9.54 to US$232.19. Meet and greet covers 110 airports in 38 countries, and fast track is available at 139 airports in 36 countries, from US$5.98. Partners can also offer dining vouchers at 91 airports and VIP airport services at 28 airports, which brings the range up to US$1,705.38 for premium travellers.An SDK, booking widget, white-label microsite, WhatsApp bot and reseller portal are also available.Features built for partner growth.Green Zone "Always On": The partner's app stays reachable after the user's data runs out, so the recharge happens inside that app..Location services: With the user's consent, partners can time offers such as a lounge or transfer when the traveller lands..Custom packages: Partners design their own packs, for example free starter data for new card users..Partner brand on the signal bar: On supported devices, the partner's name shows as the network name.Licensed in its own nameMany eSIM sellers rely on other operator's licence. Zetexa holds its own approvals from the FCC (US), CRTC (Canada), DoT (India) and TDRA (UAE), and runs its own MVNO in the UK. Its platform runs live services for insurers such as Tune Protect, OTAs such as Almatar, fintechs including Niyo, EbixCash and Globalpay, and Barça Mobile, FC Barcelona's virtual mobile operator.Zetexa's partnerships team is now following up with the companies it met in Singapore. Businesses that missed the team at ITB Asia can request a meeting at....About Zetexa GlobalZetexa Global is a licensed telecom operator and eSIM Wholesale Reseller Platform serving partners across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. It enables travel, payment and consumer brands to offer eSIM connectivity in 200+ countries, monthly mobile plans through Unlimit Mobile, and travel ancillaries under their own name. Zetexa was founded in 2022 by Amit Agarwal, Founder & CEO, and Srujan Yeleti, Founder & COO. Website:Media and partnership enquiries: Zetexa Global,...Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat did Zetexa discuss at ITB Asia 2026? Zetexa met OTAs, airlines, banks and fintechs in Singapore to discuss selling travel eSIMs, monthly mobile plans and airport services under their own brand through one API.What is an eSIM Wholesale Reseller Platform? It lets a business sell eSIM plans, monthly mobile plans and travel services to its own customers under its own brand, while Zetexa handles the networks, licences, fulfilment and support.

Srujan Yeleti

Zetexa Global

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Zetexa Brings Its Licensed Mobile and Travel Stack to Asia's Banks and Airlines After ITB Asia 2026 News Provided By VMPL October 28, 2026, 12:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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