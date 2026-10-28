Influential Women Profiles Kristen Perdue: Making Artificial Intelligence Practical, Governed, And Profitable

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CEO and Fractional Chief AI Officer of AlterBridge Strategies Brings More Than 35 Years of Experience to AI Strategy, Governance, and Business TransformationKennesaw, Georgia – Kristen Perdue, CAIO, CIGO/AI, is the CEO of AlterBridge Strategies, where she serves as an AI strategist and Fractional Chief AI Officer, helping organizations turn artificial intelligence from experimental technology into a practical, governed business capability. With more than 35 years of experience across software technology, SaaS, development management, product management, marketing, compliance, and operations, she specializes in AI strategy and business transformation, AI governance and responsible adoption, and fractional CAIO advisory. She advises SaaS and software companies, as well as professional services firms – typically regulated – and expert-led companies.Kristen began her career in software development management before moving into product management, product marketing, go-to-market strategy, and executive leadership, including serving as CMO or Head of Marketing for AI-focused companies during the later part of her commercial career. Her early exposure to machine learning, intelligent search, and enterprise information management technologies shaped her understanding of how organizations adopt emerging tools. Today, she helps leaders move beyond experimentation by developing AI roadmaps, governance frameworks, vendor evaluation strategies, workflow improvements, and adoption programs that create measurable business value. Throughout her career, she has worked at the intersection of technology, business transformation, and information governance, translating noise into executable business value.Kristen is the creator of Power Moves AI TM and the author of Power Moves: The No B-S Guide to Leading with AI, a resource designed to help executives navigate the realities of AI transformation. An educator, speaker, and mentor, she has trained hundreds of leaders on AI strategy, responsible adoption, and governance.She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Central Florida. Her credentials include Certified Chief AI Officer, Certified Information Governance Officer/AI, Certified Chief Information Governance Officer/Artificial Intelligence, AI Executive Certification, Certified AI Consultant, and Chief AI Marketing Officer, along with training in generative AI, SEO/AEO, and pay-per-click advertising. She is a member of CAIO and AIIM.As companies rush to adopt AI, governance has become essential. Clear policies on data use, risk, accountability, and vendor selection help organizations capture the benefits of AI while protecting customers and meeting regulatory obligations. For small and mid-market firms without a full-time AI executive, a fractional CAIO works with leadership on a part-time basis to set strategy, establish policies, evaluate tools, and train teams, providing executive-level expertise without the cost of a permanent hire. Information governance, the discipline behind her CIGO/AI credential, focuses on how organizations manage, protect, and retain their information throughout its life cycle. Extremely important for AI-ready data. As generative AI tools draw on company documents, emails, and customer records, strong information governance helps ensure that sensitive data is handled appropriately and that AI outputs can be trusted.Kristen attributes her success to taking on challenges others avoided, building cross-functional expertise across product, marketing, and governance, and embracing an entrepreneurial mindset that let her adopt AI and innovation early. She is also driven to excel, keep learning, and help others. The best career advice she has received is to treat everyone like a customer and to think like a customer – that has never left her.She encourages young women entering the field to stay curious, keep learning, and embrace change, without waiting for everything to become clear before exploring technologies like AI. She also urges them to build their knowledge steadily and to keep experimenting. She advises them to focus on solving real business problems and to build a culture of experimentation, noting that leaders who adapt responsibly and keep learning will make the greatest impact.Kristen sees a common misconception that organizations are ready for AI agents before they fully understand generative AI. Successful adoption, she believes, requires thoughtful governance, strategic planning, and a clear view of both potential and risk. The greatest opportunity lies in helping businesses move past the hype to create meaningful value.Honesty, direct communication, and a commitment to solving problems are the values Kristen holds most important. Her straightforward, solution-oriented style has earned her a reputation as a strong problem solver who gets results. She believes in staying focused and approaching challenges with determination, qualities that have often been among her greatest strengths.From software development management to leading her own AI advisory firm, Kristen has spent more than three decades bridging technical innovation and leading executive decision-making. By making AI practical, accessible, and showing how responsible AI actually comes into play for small and mid-market organizations, Kristen Perdue continues to help businesses embrace innovation while maintaining trust and accountability.Learn More about Kristen Perdue:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Influential Women Profiles Kristen Perdue: Making Artificial Intelligence Practical, Governed, And Profitable News Provided By Influential Women October 28, 2026, 12:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.