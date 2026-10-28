Huddle House Opens Its First Restaurant Inside Athens, Tennessee Walmart

New non-traditional location puts homestyle favorites right where customers shop

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Breakfast just joined the shopping list. Huddle House is opening its first restaurant inside a Walmart, bringing the brand's homestyle cooking to 1815 Decatur Pike in Athens, Tennessee. The new location debuts Huddle House's nontraditional format, and its newly launched express menu, built for customers who want a hot, freshly made meal that travels as easily as they do.The opening marks a historic first for Huddle House and an exciting new way to meet customers during their everyday routines. Customers can order at the counter, grab a meal before heading down the aisles or stop in for a quick bite on the way home. Customers who want to slow down can pull up a seat and stay awhile.Seating will also be available for customers who prefer to enjoy their meals on-site. The menu serves up the Huddle House favorites including breakfast all day and burgers, plus new additions like the Breakfast Burrito, MVP Waffle Stacker and MVP Chicken Biscuit Sandwich.The Athens location is owned and operated by Brooke and Tyler Goodner, successful business owners entering the restaurant industry through a three-unit Huddle House development agreement.“We've built our businesses by understanding what people want and creating experiences that make their lives easier, and that's one of the things that drew us to Huddle House,” said Brooke Goodner, Huddle House franchisee.“The new Huddle House format gives us the opportunity to bring a brand we believe in to Athens in a way that fits naturally into the community and the everyday routines of local customers. We're excited to be entering the restaurant industry with Huddle House and to bring this first-of-its-kind location to life.”The new restaurant is part of Huddle House's continued pursuit of non-traditional growth opportunities and new ways to serve both new and longtime guests. By adapting its footprint, Huddle House offers the food and experience customers know in a format designed around convenience.“Brooke and Tyler are exactly the kind of entrepreneurial business owners we're excited to welcome to Huddle House,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company of Huddle House.“They've built successful businesses outside of the restaurant industry, and their three-unit commitment demonstrates the confidence they have in the Huddle House brand and its opportunity for growth. This historical opening gives us an exciting opportunity to introduce Huddle House to customers in a new environment while creating another path for franchise growth.”For more information, visit .About Huddle HouseBring it in! Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist's list of“Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.

Brianne Badenjki

Ink Link Marketing

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Huddle House Opens Its First Restaurant Inside Athens, Tennessee Walmart News Provided By Ink Link Marketing October 28, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, World & Regional



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