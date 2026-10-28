Presentation Expert Analyzes Larry Ellison's Storytelling At Oracle AI World

Mike Fruciano, President of Effective Presentations Inc.

Effective Presentations, Inc., corporate presentation skills and executive communication training.

Mike Fruciano of Effective Presentations says Ellison's candid Oracle AI World Q&A shows why specific personal stories make business messages more meaningful.

- Mike Fruciano, Effective Presentations

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Larry Ellison's Oracle AI World keynote on Tuesday offered executives a reminder that one of the most powerful moments in a business presentation may have little to do with slides, statistics, or technology.

During a Q&A with Seema Verma, Oracle's executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences, Ellison was asked why healthcare matters so much to him and Oracle. He answered with a personal story: his mother died of cancer while he was a freshman at the University of Illinois. He said he knew she was sick but did not allow himself to fully understand how serious it was, so her death came as a shock.

Mike Fruciano, president of Effective Presentations, a presentation skills training company, says the moment worked because it was specific and because it served the message.

“The most memorable moment in Ellison's keynote wasn't a prediction about artificial intelligence,” Fruciano said.“It was a brief, honest story with real details: a place, a moment in his life and an admission of denial. Instead of simply telling the audience healthcare was important to him, he showed them why. That's the job a personal story does in a business presentation. It isn't there just to add emotion. It gives the audience a reason to understand why the message matters.”

“Executives often assume credibility comes from data, expertise, and polished slides,” Fruciano said.“Those things establish competence. But data proves your point. A story gives people a reason to listen to the proof.”

Fruciano also points to where the story occurred.

“This happened during Q&A, not the scripted portion of the presentation,” he said.“Q&A is often where an audience gets the clearest sense of the person behind the title. Leaders who prepare only for their formal remarks can overlook one of the best opportunities they have to build credibility and connect with an audience.”

About Effective Presentations

Effective Presentations, Inc., founded in 2004 and based in Lakewood, Colorado, provides presentation skills, public speaking, and executive communication training for organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies, with programs delivered in 58 cities nationwide. Learn more at effectivepresentations.

Mike Fruciano

Effective Presentations Inc.

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Presentation Expert Analyzes Larry Ellison's Storytelling at Oracle AI World News Provided By Effective Presentations Inc. October 28, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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