India’s Factory Output Jumps 6.7 Percent in September on Auto Surge
(MENAFN) India’s industrial production expanded 6.7 percent in September, official figures released Wednesday showed. The expansion was supported by gains in both manufacturing and electricity and gas supply.
Manufacturing grew 7.6 percent, according to the federal Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Electricity and gas supply delivered even stronger growth, rising 11.2 percent and adding further support to the expansion.
Within manufacturing, the data identified three industries as the biggest contributors to September’s growth: the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers; the manufacture of electrical equipment; and the manufacture of rubber and plastics products. Together, these segments led the advance.
Manufacturing grew 7.6 percent, according to the federal Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Electricity and gas supply delivered even stronger growth, rising 11.2 percent and adding further support to the expansion.
Within manufacturing, the data identified three industries as the biggest contributors to September’s growth: the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers; the manufacture of electrical equipment; and the manufacture of rubber and plastics products. Together, these segments led the advance.
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