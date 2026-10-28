Bengal Cabinet Clears Draft Industrial Policy, To Be Announced On Nov 5

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 28 (IANS) West Bengal cabinet, at a meeting on Wednesday, cleared the draft industrial policy, saying that the policy will be announced on November 5 at an administration review meeting.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had announced that a comprehensive new industrial policy would be formed within the current year to facilitate investment in the state.

Accordingly, a group of ministers was entrusted with the task of forming the new industrial policy in the state in June this year.

“Finally, the draft policy had been prepared and cleared by the state cabinet in a meeting on Wednesday. The same will be announced on November 5. This new industrial policy will be a gift for the people of West Bengal before the forthcoming Kali Puja and Diwali festivals,” said a member of the state cabinet.

According to the state cabinet member, the new industrial policy had been prepared with the focus of creating an ideal investment ambience in the state, removing red-tapism in approvals and massive employment generation.

Besides approving the draft industrial policy, the state cabinet at Wednesday's meeting also cleared some proposals related to development in sectors like farming and the allied rural economy.

The state cabinet also cleared the proposal to change the name of the“Krishak Bandhu” scheme, which was adopted by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government, to that of Chief Minister Kisan Sanman Nidhi, under which one-time direct financial assistance will be transferred to the bank accounts of 48 lakh registered farmers.

The state cabinet also reviewed the expenditure allocation to speed up the administrative infrastructure. The state finance department was directed to immediately release the next instalment of funds to different state government departments that have already spent 35 per cent of their annual budget allocation.

Instructions were given to the police department to maintain public safety, peace and order during the festival days, focusing on the forthcoming Kali Puja and Diwali. Ministers have been assigned the responsibility of a specific district to keep a close eye on the situation in those districts during the festival days.