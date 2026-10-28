MP Govt Proposes 100-Storey Buildings To Make Better Use Of Urban Land

MENAFN - IANS) Indore, Oct 28 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh is planning to allow buildings of up to 100 floors on roads with adequate width and expand metropolitan development beyond major cities to address growing urbanisation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday.

Addressing the press after a state Cabinet meeting, Yadav said the government was revising building construction rules and pursuing an integrated development policy to ensure better use of land and reduce pressure on agricultural areas.

He said the proposed changes would allow taller buildings in urban areas, subject to prescribed standards, as the state prepares for the growing demand for housing, industries, transport and other infrastructure.

“Now, provisions are being made to permit buildings of up to 100 floors on roads with adequate width, as per the prescribed norms. Earlier, there were restrictions generally on buildings exceeding 30 metres in height,” Yadav said.

The Chief Minister said the government was also planning metropolitan regions covering six districts each around Bhopal and Indore as part of its wider urban development strategy.

The initiative would cover the Indore-Bhopal economic corridor and would not remain limited to Indore and Ujjain, he said. Jabalpur and Gwalior are also planned for development along similar lines, he stated.

“Six districts each are being included in the Bhopal and Indore metropolitan regions. Subsequently, Jabalpur and Gwalior are also planned to be developed in this direction,” Yadav said.

He said the growing demand for urbanisation made it necessary to plan city expansion and develop residential areas, industrial centres and transport facilities together.

The government aims to create new investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh while competing with other large states and metropolitan centres, he said.

The proposed changes in building rules and the development of metropolitan regions are part of the government's integrated policy to coordinate urban growth with infrastructure and economic activity.

Yadav said the measures were intended to promote planned development, improve land utilisation and open up further opportunities for investment in the state.