Hyderabad Shocker: Husband Allegedly Locked Wife Inside House, Sent 3 Friends To Sexually Assault Her Landlord Rescues

An 18-year-old woman from Myanmar has accused her husband of repeatedly confining her inside a rented house in Hyderabad and allowing three of his friends to sexually assault her, according to reports. The alleged abuse came to light when the landlord broke into the property to collect months of unpaid rent.

The incident is alleged to have happened in Hyderabad's Kanchanbagh neighborhood. Police lodged a case on the woman's allegation and arrested three of the suspects, whose husband was absconding, ThePrint reported on October 27.

The woman, who resided in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, met Mohammad Fayaz, the complaint stated. She said he had pledged to marry her and took her to India in May 2026 without telling her family.

The two allegedly got married in Hyderabad within days of their arrival in the city and thereafter started staying in a leased house.

About a month after the wedding, Fayaz allegedly invited three friends– Ahmad Mujeeb, Noor Kamal and Zia-ur-Rehman – to stay at the house. The three males were also said to be from Myanmar and residing in Hyderabad.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Fayaz would lock the house from the outside before leaving and that his friends would enter the premises and sexually assault her on multiple occasions. She also said two of the men threatened to murder her if she told anybody about the assault. She had not gone to the police before because she was fearful and unaware of where to get help, it was said.

Landlord's Visit Brings Alleged Abuse to Light

The situation came to light on October 23 when the landlord visited the residence to collect overdue rent. It was said that he discovered the door locked from the outside and received no answer. He smashed the latch and discovered the woman inside.

She later called relatives on another person's cell phone and was escorted to a relative's house. On October 26, her relative Mohammad Rasheed brought her to Kanchanbagh police station and she complained against her husband and the three guys.

Police Register Case, Three Accused Arrested

A complaint was lodged under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to rape, unlawful detention and criminal intimidation, police was quoted as saying in a report by ThePrint.

Three of the suspects were apprehended by the police, while Fayaz was believed to be absconding as of October 27. The claims are still under investigation. The charges have not been tested in court.