Serbia Hikes Terror Alert to Red After Israeli Embassy Attack
(MENAFN) A teenage assailant was shot dead in the early hours of Wednesday after assaulting a gendarmerie officer posted at the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade, Serbia’s Interior Ministry announced.
The unidentified minor lunged at the officer with two knives shortly after midnight, according to a ministry statement citing caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.
The officer killed the attacker in self-defense but sustained a knife wound to the face, Dacic said. The officer is in good condition and is expected to leave the hospital later Wednesday, he added.
Calling the episode a terrorist attack, Dacic said Serbia has raised its terror threat level to red, the highest on its scale. Authorities have also tightened security checks and boosted police deployments at critical sites, among them infrastructure facilities and venues that draw large crowds.
Dacic said the attacker supported the Islamic State group and had already been on the radar of security services. The assailant’s social media profile carried the group’s black flag and emblem, he said.
An investigation is underway.
The assault echoes an earlier strike at the same location. In June 2024, a man shot a gendarmerie officer in the neck with a crossbow outside the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade before the officer shot him dead. Serbian authorities also classified that incident as a terrorist attack.
The unidentified minor lunged at the officer with two knives shortly after midnight, according to a ministry statement citing caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.
The officer killed the attacker in self-defense but sustained a knife wound to the face, Dacic said. The officer is in good condition and is expected to leave the hospital later Wednesday, he added.
Calling the episode a terrorist attack, Dacic said Serbia has raised its terror threat level to red, the highest on its scale. Authorities have also tightened security checks and boosted police deployments at critical sites, among them infrastructure facilities and venues that draw large crowds.
Dacic said the attacker supported the Islamic State group and had already been on the radar of security services. The assailant’s social media profile carried the group’s black flag and emblem, he said.
An investigation is underway.
The assault echoes an earlier strike at the same location. In June 2024, a man shot a gendarmerie officer in the neck with a crossbow outside the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade before the officer shot him dead. Serbian authorities also classified that incident as a terrorist attack.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment