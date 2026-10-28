Longstanding Malaysia-Sudan Ties Provide Foundation For Crisis Response - Ambassador

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 (NNN) -- The longstanding friendship between Malaysia and Sudan provides a strong foundation for both countries to jointly address the impact of Sudan's civil war and humanitarian crisis, said Sudanese Ambassador to Malaysia Hassan Abdelsalam Omer.

He said ties between the two countries were strengthened through education, commerce, cultural exchanges, and a shared Islamic heritage fostered by generations of students and professionals who had built enduring bridges between both societies.

“Since April 2023, the Sudanese people have endured the loss of loved ones, repeated displacement, the destruction of homes and livelihoods, and prolonged separation from schools and essential healthcare.

“Today, that friendship (between Malaysia and Sudan) gives us a foundation for responding together to Sudan's suffering,” he said in a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Malaysia-Sudan Conference on Education and Humanitarian Recovery, here Wednesday.

Hassan said Sudan appreciated Malaysian government and humanitarian organisations that have demonstrated compassion through practical assistance since the conflict erupted in 2023.

“We acknowledge the Ministry of Higher Education's engagement on assistance for Sudanese students. These contributions demonstrate the value of civil society initiative supported by constructive government engagement,” he noted.

Hassan emphasised that higher education and professional training are equally vital to Sudan's recovery, adding that the embassy hopes Malaysian universities and training institutions can offer scholarships, distance learning, and vocational opportunities to equip young Sudanese with the skills needed to rebuild their country.

He said Sudan also welcomed other practical contributions through non-governmental organisation (NGO) partnerships and government coordination, including rehabilitating water systems, support for community clinics, provision of essential medicines, and sharing of expertise in public health and mosquito control.

Meanwhile, Darfur Governor Minni Minawi said the Darfur Regional Government was seeking strategic partnerships with Malaysian universities and institutions specialising in e-learning in areas including joint content and programme development, teacher training, quality assurance, accreditation of online learning and applied research.

“Malaysia's achievements in open and distance learning make it a natural partner,” he said in a keynote address.

Touching on Sudan-Malaysia ties, Minawi emphasised that Malaysia has supported Sudan's peace processes, advocated for its development within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), assisted Darfuri refugees, and offered scholarships to Sudanese students.

He noted that economic partnership has also been significant, including when Petronas entered Sudan's oil sector in 1995 as one of its earliest foreign investors.

International Institute of Advanced Islamic Studies (IAIS) Malaysia chairman Prof Dr Maszlee Malik suggested that Malaysian and Sudanese partners explore how medical missions, mobile health services, medicines and the rehabilitation of selected facilities could help to strengthen healthcare institutions in Sudan.

“The needs are immense. World Health Organisation reported this month that 37 per cent of Sudan's health facilities had stopped functioning.

”But let us do this in a way that strengthens, and never replaces, Sudanese doctors, nurses and health institutions,” he said, acknowledging their knowledge and role as the backbone of healthcare in Sudan.

The two-day conference from Oct 28 to 29 is jointly organised by IAIS and the Embassy of Sudan in Malaysia.

--NNN