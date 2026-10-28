Associate Professor, History, University of Calgary

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Dr. Petra Dolata is Associate Professor in the Department of History at the University of Calgary. A former Canada Research Chair (Tier II) in the History of Energy, she is an interdisciplinary energy historian with an MA in American Studies (with minors in International Relations and North American History) and PhD in International Relations, with from Ruhr-Universität Bochum. Her research examines the 1970s energy crises, energy production in the (Sub)Arctic, transatlantic energy relations, and the historical connections between deindustrialization and energy transitions. She co-convenes the Energy In Society working group at the Calgary Institute for the Humanities (CIH), where she was also Scholar in Residence (2018-2023) and more recently the Naomi Lacey Resident Fellow (2025-2026). She was a senior fellow at the Freiburg Institute for Advanced Studies (FRIAS) and the Simone Veil Fellow at the Rachel Carson Center for Environment and Society and Project House Europe in Munich. She is the editor of the University of Calgary Press series Energy Histories, Cultures, and Politics. Before coming to Calgary in 2014, she held academic positions in Berlin, Germany and London, UK.

2014–present Associate professor, University of Calgary

2003 Ruhr Universität Bochum, PhD

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