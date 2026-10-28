Two Perspectives, One World: Baku Exhibition Brings Together Artists Namig Mammadov And Elshan Karaji

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An exhibition titled“Two Perspectives, One World” has opened at Baku's Buta Gallery, bringing together works by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Namig Mammadov and artist Elshan Karaji. The exhibition offers a meeting of two distinctive artistic worlds connected by a master-student relationship, a shared artistic tradition, and a common desire to convey the beauty of the world through individual perspectives. Over several days, the exhibition has attracted considerable interest from members of the creative community, young people, and international visitors, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Zarifa Asadova, founder and director of Buta Gallery, the exhibition's primary objective was to introduce audiences to the artists' inner worlds and give visitors an opportunity to experience their works up close.

“I wanted viewers to become more familiar with the inner worlds of such talented artists. This is particularly true of Namig Mammadov, who spends his days immersed in his studio and completely absorbed in his creative work. I wanted to introduce him to a wider audience, allowing people to discover this artist, see his works, and experience them for themselves,” she said.

Asadova noted that Mammadov's works can transport viewers into a distinctive artistic dimension. She was particularly impressed by his series of pastel paintings, which the artist regards as a form of prayer and meditation.

“I believe it would have been wrong to leave these works undiscovered. Collectors and art enthusiasts should have the opportunity to see them up close and experience the emotions embedded in them,” the gallery director emphasized.

Speaking about Elshan Karaji, Asadova highlighted his independent artistic journey and his exploration of Azerbaijan's natural heritage. In particular, the artist has dedicated a series of works to the country's natural landscapes, including Sarysu, Azerbaijan's largest lake, as well as its flora and fauna.

“Elshan is also one of those artists who first and foremost explores his inner world. Recently, he decided to return to his roots, to the places he comes from, and began celebrating the magnificent natural beauty of Azerbaijan. I particularly liked the way he captures the beauty of Sarysu, its natural surroundings, and its wildlife,” Asadova said.

The exhibition's concept is built around the combination of different artistic approaches and the underlying affinity between the artists' creative worlds.

“We thought it would be interesting to bring these two worlds together and see what viewers would discover in them. Although the artists are very different, they share many qualities, including an emotional connection and a positive outlook on life,” she added.

Color as a Reflection of the Inner World

One distinctive feature of the exhibition is the almost complete absence of black in many of the works on display. This observation prompted a discussion about the artists' personalities, their attitudes toward life, and the role of color in artistic expression.

Elshan Karaji said he enjoys working with bright colors, although his palette changes depending on the series and the stage of his artistic development. The exhibition features works from several of his collections, including the“Shaman,”“Cats,” “Koroglu,” and“Caucasus” series, alongside other pieces.

Karaji said Namig Mammadov had played a major role in his professional development and had become one of his principal mentors in art.

“The master painter has been one of my greatest sources of support. He has had an enormous influence on me as an artist. I am very happy that we are participating in this exhibition together today,” Karaji said.

He expressed particular gratitude to his mentor for the knowledge he had imparted about composition, one of the most challenging aspects of artistic practice.

“Knowing how to draw does not necessarily make someone an artist. Creating a work of art and constructing its composition correctly are extremely challenging tasks. Namig Mammadov taught me composition from the very beginning, starting with academic fundamentals and moving on to different artistic movements, from miniature painting to modernism,” the artist explained.

Karaji emphasized that learning to construct compositions, understand the principles governing artistic space, and create cohesive works had been among the most important lessons he had received from his mentor.

The artist himself explores modernism and experimental forms, combining different artistic techniques while developing his own visual language.

Art Can Serve as a Counterbalance to Negativity

Namig Mammadov, meanwhile, spoke about the works featured in the exhibition, highlighting the importance of color, graphic techniques, and newspaper fragments. He explained that their use reflects both artistic experimentation and his thoughts on how the information environment affects people.

“A newspaper represents information. Today, people receive a great deal of negative information. This affects everyone, including musicians, artists, and people working in other professions. Negative information inevitably influences a person's inner state,” the artist said.

In his view, art can serve as a counterbalance to this constant flow of information, helping people look at the world around them from a different perspective.

“There is plenty of positive information as well, but negative news often attracts more attention. I would like people to engage more frequently with positive information. This would improve their perception of the world,” he emphasized.

Mammadov works with pastels and graphic techniques, incorporating newspaper elements into his artistic narratives. By combining textures, shades, and fragments of printed material, he reinterprets familiar images and transforms everyday information into independent works of art.

The artist also discussed his creative process, explaining that producing his works requires complete concentration and solitude. At times, he needs to switch off his phone, close the studio door, and immerse himself entirely in his work.

“When I am working, I sometimes need to shut myself off from the outside world. I switch off my phone, close the door, and remain alone with myself and my art,” he said.

Mammadov also clarified that the absence of black in his paintings is not the result of a deliberate decision to avoid the color. On the contrary, he considers black beautiful and expressive, capable of creating distinctive shades and emphasizing other colors.

“I do not avoid black. It has its own beautiful shades and can give a work particular expressiveness. Sometimes, however, a certain inner state emerges during the creative process, making me want to use other colors,” he explained.

A Dialogue Between Generations and Artistic Worlds

“Two Perspectives, One World” demonstrates that artistic continuity does not mean repetition. The student and his mentor retain their individuality, develop their own artistic languages, and interpret the world around them in different ways.

In Elshan Karaji's works, viewers encounter urban landscapes, architecture, human figures, movement, and the beauty of Azerbaijan's natural environment. Namig Mammadov's works, meanwhile, unfold through rich colors, layered textures, graphic techniques, and newspaper fragments, reflecting his thoughts on memory, information, and the human condition.

What unites the two artists is their desire to move beyond simply depicting reality and convey things that cannot be seen at first glance: emotions, memories, personal experiences, and individual attitudes toward life.

This is the central idea behind the exhibition: the same world can look entirely different depending on who is looking at it.

Two artists, two independent creative journeys, and two artistic languages come together in a single space, inviting visitors to do more than simply admire the paintings. They are encouraged to explore the works and discover meanings of their own.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until November 24. Admission is free.

Venue: Buta Gallery, 28 Zarifa Aliyeva Street, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Instagram: Buta Gallery on Instagram

Website: Buta Gallery official website

Media partners: Trend, Day, Milli, and Azernews.