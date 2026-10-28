Turkiye Says It Is Ready To Sign Maritime Boundary Sgreement With Egypt

By News Centre

Turkiye has reiterated its readiness to sign a maritime boundary delimitation agreement with Egypt, saying Cairo could gain more than 15,000 square kilometres of additional maritime jurisdiction compared with a potential agreement with Greece.

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence (MSB), commenting on the latest developments in Sinjar, Iraq, said it welcomed the Iraqi central government's efforts to strengthen state authority in the region and restore normal conditions.

“We welcome the activities carried out by the Iraqi central government to strengthen state authority in Sinjar and normalise the situation in the region. Ending the presence of terrorist organisations in the area and ensuring security through Iraq's official security forces is an important development for establishing lasting peace and stability in Sinjar and achieving the goal of a terror-free region. This process is being closely monitored in coordination with the relevant institutions of our state,” the ministry said in a statement.

In its statement, the ministry also referred to the maritime jurisdiction delimitation agreement signed with Libya, reiterating its readiness to conclude a similar agreement with Egypt.

“We once again emphasise that we are ready to sign an agreement on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas with Egypt, based on mutual interests,” the ministry said.

It added that if Egypt signed such an agreement with Turkiye, Cairo could obtain more than 15,000 square kilometres of additional maritime jurisdiction compared with what it could potentially secure through an agreement with Greece.

“Turkiye will continue to protect its legitimate rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean within the framework of international law and contribute to strengthening regional peace, security and stability,” the statement said.

Speaking at the Turkish Ministry of National Defence's weekly press briefing, Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, the ministry's press and public relations adviser, outlined the country's upcoming Republic Day celebrations, border security operations and military cooperation with regional partners.

“We are already celebrating the 103rd anniversary of the founding of our Republic, whose foundations were laid through the extraordinary sacrifices and heroism demonstrated by our beloved nation in its struggle for independence. We respectfully commemorate our Eternal Commander-in-Chief, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the heroes of our National Struggle, our revered martyrs and our heroic veterans who have passed away, remembering them with mercy, gratitude and respect,” Aktürk said.

He added that, as in previous years, the Ministry of National Defence would celebrate Republic Day on October 29 alongside the Turkish people through a series of events.

“As part of these celebrations, a ceremony will be held at Anıtkabir on October 29, followed by a formal reception at the Presidential Complex and a parade in Ankara. The Turkish Naval Forces will conduct port visits with 29 ships at 29 ports, and the vessels will be opened to public visits,” he said.

Aktürk noted that the Turkish Stars aerobatic team would conduct a commemorative flypast over Anıtkabir, while the SOLOTÜRK demonstration team would perform an aerial display in Eskişehir.

Concerts in Ankara by the Mehteran military band, the Turkish Armed Forces Harmony and other military bands will also form part of the celebrations, alongside various events befitting the Republic's 103-year history.

In addition, Turkiye's military museums will be open to the public free of charge on October 29.

Providing an update on the Turkish Armed Forces' activities aimed at maintaining peace, security and stability across the country, Aktürk said that two more members of the PKK terrorist organisation had surrendered during the previous week.

Regarding border security, he said that 422 people had been apprehended while attempting to cross Turkiye's borders illegally, including one person affiliated with a terrorist organisation.

The total number of people apprehended while attempting to cross the country's borders illegally since January 1 has reached 14,629, Aktürk said.

He added that, including 957 people whose attempts had been prevented, the total number of individuals stopped from crossing the borders illegally this year had reached 57,855.

Aktürk announced that the Sea of Friendship-2026 exercise would take place in Alexandria, Egypt, from November 4 to 9, with the participation of personnel and naval units from Turkiye and Egypt.

The exercise will include surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, air defence operations and underwater assault training conducted by Turkiye's Underwater Offence teams, known as SAT.

The exercise is intended to strengthen military cooperation and improve coordination between the two countries' naval forces.

Aktürk also reported on recent equipment deliveries and acceptance procedures involving Turkiye's Land Forces Command and defence industry.

During the previous week, inspection and acceptance procedures were completed for various quantities of Karayel-hulled boats and Kablolu Kamikaze-2 unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Meanwhile, the state-owned defence company Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE) delivered various quantities of MAM-15 sniper rifles to stakeholders in Turkiye's defence industry, he said.