We Do Not See Our Return To CSTO Says Armenia's Mirzoyan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia has ruled out resuming its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), reaffirming that its membership remains frozen and that Yerevan has no intention of reversing its position.

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ararat Mirzoyan made the remarks during a press conference on Wednesday, responding to statements by former CSTO Secretary General Nikolay Bordyuzha, who had called for Armenia's expulsion from the Russia-led security alliance.

"We [i.e. Armenia] have long since stopped our participation in the CSTO's work, and we have frozen our membership. If other members or the secretary-general of that structure are making any comments, [it is] in vain. We will not change our attitude and, also, we do not see our return to the CSTO," Mirzoyan stated.

His remarks followed Bordyuzha's earlier assertion that Armenia should be expelled from the organisation.

Mirzoyan's response indicates that Yerevan considers discussions over its continued membership largely irrelevant to its current foreign policy position, given that the country has already suspended its participation in the alliance's activities.

Although Armenia has frozen its membership, it has not formally withdrawn from the CSTO.

The distinction means that the country remains a member of the organisation while declining to participate in its work.

The latest exchange underscores the continuing tensions between Armenia and the Russia-led security bloc, with Yerevan maintaining that it sees no prospect of returning to active participation.

Mirzoyan's statement also signals that calls from former or current CSTO officials are unlikely to influence Armenia's position on its future within the alliance.