Armenian Parliament Ratifies US-Backed TRIPP Agreement

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia's parliament has ratified the Framework Agreement with the United States on Strategic Cooperation Concerning the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), marking a further step towards implementing the regional transport initiative connecting Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave through Armenian territory.

According to Armenpress, the agreement was approved with 63 votes in favour and 32 against.

Lawmakers from the ruling Civil Contract faction supported ratification, while the opposition Strong Armenia and Armenia (Hayastan) factions voted against the agreement.

The document was presented to parliament by Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ararat Mirzoyan, who outlined the proposed transport arrangements and the framework for American involvement in the project.

During parliamentary discussions on October 27, Mirzoyan emphasised that all infrastructure developed under the initiative on Armenian territory would remain under Armenia's sovereignty and jurisdiction.

According to the minister, the project aims to unblock regional transport communications and establish new connections between Armenia and third countries through Azerbaijan.

The initiative is also expected to facilitate domestic railway connectivity within Armenia, while providing Azerbaijan with a transport connection to Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.

A central component of the agreement is the establishment of the TRIPP Development Company, which will oversee the project's development under a joint Armenian-American ownership structure.

Under the proposed arrangement, the US side will hold a 74% stake in the company, while Armenia will retain 26%.

The initial cooperation period will be 49 years.

If both parties agree to extend the arrangement for an additional 50 years, Armenia's ownership share will increase to 49%, while the American side's stake will decrease to 51%.

Mirzoyan also clarified during the October 27 debate that the company's charter and shareholders' agreement had yet to be negotiated and formally adopted.

He added that the American company participating as a co-founder would remain under the ownership and management of the US government throughout the arrangement.

The framework agreement was originally signed in June 2026.