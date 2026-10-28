Netherlands To Provide Ukraine With €1.2B In Non-Military Aid Over Three Years

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the Dutch government website.

“The Dutch government will provide Ukraine with €1.2 billion in non-military assistance over the next three years. The package is aimed at meeting Ukraine's most urgent needs, supporting its recovery and reconstruction, and expanding opportunities for Dutch businesses,” the statement said.

The main priorities will be supporting the energy and water supply sectors and assisting businesses. Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Sjoerd Wiemer Sjoerdsma announced the package during a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday.

“Ukraine is facing intense Russian attacks, and an extremely difficult winter lies ahead. It is also crucial for our own security that we continue supporting Ukrainians in their resistance. That is why the government is taking another step,” he said.

The Netherlands will expedite the allocation of an additional €40 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund this year. The funding will be used for urgent repairs and the restoration of energy infrastructure.

Ukrainian energy and water infrastructure is increasingly being targeted by Russian air attacks, causing significant damage and destruction.

Dutch assistance will help repair damaged facilities, build up emergency stocks, and train specialized personnel in the energy and water supply sectors.

The Netherlands will also allocate €55 million to supply energy equipment and materials. Through the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), Ukrainian partners will be able to obtain these products from Dutch companies.

Sjoerdsma is visiting Kyiv alongside VNO-NCW President Coen van Oostrom, representing the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW). They will meet with Ukrainian government officials and Dutch companies operating in Ukraine to discuss strengthening business ties, expanding cooperation, and removing barriers to business activity.

The Dutch government is allocating funds to help businesses contribute more to Ukraine's recovery and reconstruction while expanding their presence in the Ukrainian market. In particular, €136 million will go toward several programs, including the Ukraine Partnership Facility.

The government is also expanding export credit insurance to reduce financial risks for companies seeking to export goods to Ukraine. An additional €19.5 million will be allocated for this purpose, on top of the €60 million already earmarked.

“Support for recovery and reconstruction cannot wait for a ceasefire. Ukraine needs our assistance now-not only military support but also social and economic assistance. Regardless of how things develop on the battlefield, energy systems, hospitals, and food production must continue to operate. Governments cannot manage this alone, so the role of businesses is crucial. That is why it is good that we have come here together with VNO-NCW. Companies that get involved now are helping shape future partnerships, supply chains, and opportunities,” Sjoerdsma stressed.

to provide Ukraine with EUR 26.5M for reconstructio

VNO-NCW President Coen van Oostrom said he was impressed by how Ukraine had managed to keep its economy running under extremely difficult conditions.

“However, reconstruction is an enormous undertaking, and Dutch companies can play an important role. To make that happen, we need to work closely with the Ukrainian government and remove the obstacles businesses face. That is what I will be discussing today,” he said.

In addition, Sjoerdsma and Ukrainian Economy Minister Oleksandr Kravchenko will sign a letter of intent on a €10 million contribution to Industrial Ramstein, an initiative launched by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The initiative aims to restore and modernize Ukrainian companies' production capacity by supplying machinery, equipment, and other goods, including supplies from the Netherlands.

As reported, Chief of Defence (CHOD) of the Netherlands Armed Forces, General Onno Eichelsheim said that the war in Ukraine demonstrates how rapidly new technologies, including drones, are changing the nature of warfare.