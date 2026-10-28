2027 State Budget Draft Approved In First Reading

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported the development in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

“The budget has been approved in the first reading - 239 votes,” the post said.

Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi thanked lawmakers for their cooperation, emphasizing that the document reflects the realities of the full-scale war and the country's key priorities for the coming year. These include, above all, adequate funding for security and defense, maintaining financial stability, and fulfilling important social commitments.

“The government will review the parliament's budget conclusions and prepare the draft for the second reading,” Koretskyi stressed.

Ukraine could receive €17 B insupport this year, subject to reforms, Costa says

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada's Budget Committee backed an amendment to next year's state budget draft providing for increased salaries for military personnel.